2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp below:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
- Site: AdventHealth Training Center
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Reporting date: July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Thursday, July 24: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Friday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Sunday, July 27: 8:30 a.m. ET (Jr. Bucs, Youth Flag Football)
- Tuesday, July 29: 7:00 p.m. ET (Krewe Members)
- Thursday, July 31: 8:30 a.m. ET (Military Day)
- Friday, August 1: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Saturday, August 2: 8:30 a.m. ET (Krewe Members – 50th Season)
- Tuesday, August 5: 8:30 a.m. ET (She Is Football Day)
- Thursday, August 7: 8:30 a.m. ET (Krewe Members, Joint Practice with Titans)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Buccaneers vs. Titans – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 16: Buccaneers at Steelers – 7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- August 23: Buccaneers vs. Bills – 7:30 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- Round 1: Emeka Egbuka (WR, Ohio State)
- Round 2: Benjamin Morrison (CB, Notre Dame)
- Round 3: Jacob Parrish (CB, Kansas State)
- Round 4: David Walker (LB, Central Arkansas)
- Round 5: Elijah Roberts (DT, SMU)
- Round 7: Tez Johnson (WR, Oregon)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Bucs:
Adaptability
"Baker Mayfield will have his third offensive coordinator in three years with the Bucs this season in Josh Grizzard, who was Tampa’s pass game coordinator in 2024. The challenge will be to maintain the explosive offense the team featured with Liam Coen as OC last season."
