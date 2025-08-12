National Football League
2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Updated Sep. 3, 2025 11:56 a.m. ET
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers start the 2025 season looking to defend their NFC South crown with a veteran core and key young contributors. As they prepare for another postseason push, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater
- RB: Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, Josh Williams
- WR: Emeka Egbuka, Sterling Shepard
- LWR: Mike Evans, Ryan Miller
- RWR: Chris Godwin, Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson
- TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Devin Culp, Ko Kieft
- LT: Tristan Wirfs, Charlie Heck
- LG: Ben Bredeson
- C: Graham Barton, Elijah Klein
- RG: Cody Mauch
- RT: Luke Goedeke, Benjamin Chukwuma
Defense
- LDE: Logan Hall, Elijah Roberts
- NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines
- RDE: Calijah Kancey
- LOLB: Haason Reddick, Anthony Nelson, Markees Watts
- LILB: Lavonte David, Deion Jones
- ROLB: Yaya Diaby, Chris Braswell
- NB: Jacob Parrish, Christian Izien
- LCB: Zyon McCollum, Kindle Vildor, Josh Hayes
- SS: Tykee Smith, Kaevon Merriweather
- FS: Antoine Winfield, Rashad Wisdom
- RCB: Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison
Special Teams
- K: Chase McLaughlin
- P: Riley Dixon
- H: Riley Dixon
- KR: Josh Williams, Kameron Johnson, Sean Tucker
- PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson
- LS: Evan Deckers
How to watch Bucs vs. Falcons in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
