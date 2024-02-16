National Football League 2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Which star will take the stage at halftime? Updated Feb. 16, 2024 10:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Usher brought rollerblades, Alicia Keys and more to his halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, earning him rave reviews.

Now, the NFL and Apple Music have to decide who will follow in his footsteps at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next year, which will go down on Feb. 9, 2025, on FOX.

Just as the title lines for who will win Super Bowl LIX have already been released, the odds on who'll take centerstage center stage at halftime on the Big Game have also been released.

Lil' Wayne — a New Orleans native — is currently the way-too-early favorite to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome.

Let's take a look at the odds

Super Bowl LIX halftime performer odds

Lil' Wayne: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Justin Bieber: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Taylor Swift: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Nicki Minaj: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Dua Lipa: +750 (best $10 to win $85 total)

Miley Cyrus: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Drake: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Post Malone: +1200 (best $10 to win $130 total)

Olivia Rodrigo: +1400 (best $10 to win $150 total)

DJ Khaled: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Lil' Wayne +340

Could the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX also double as a homecoming?

Lil' Wayne is notably a New Orleans native and the hip-hop icon has always shown love to his home city.

Lil'Wayne has also received some notable support to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIX.

Despite being from New Orleans, Lil' Wayne is a noted Green Bay Packers fan. There might be a chance that he could see his team in action if he performs at the Superdome, as the Packers have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl, which is tied for the third-shortest among all NFC teams.

Justin Bieber +500

Is it too late for the Biebs to say sorry for not doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl this year?

The hit singer was rumored to be a part of Usher's halftime ensemble and even attended Super Bowl LVIII. However, Bieber reportedly opted out of performing as he wasn't feeling up to it after taking a pause from singing since 2022 due to a battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Taylor Swift +500

Swift wasn't even the halftime performer at Super Bowl LVIII, but she was the biggest star at the game. The iconic singer watched her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, win his third Super Bowl in five seasons on Sunday, all while helping bring a new wave of fans to the NFL this past season.

Swift has been rumored to be the halftime performer in the past. She was actually reportedly offered to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, but declined.

As the Chiefs seek to win a third straight Super Bowl next year, maybe Swift and Kelce will perform in New Orleans together.

Nicki Minaj +600

The rapper isn't a stranger to the Super Bowl. Minaj was a part of Madonna's halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI, singing her verse of the song "Give Me All Your Luvin'" alongside Madonna and M.I.A.

Dua Lipa +750

Dua Lipa's stardom continued to rise in 2023, appearing in the "Barbie" movie, singing the hit song "Dance The Night" from the movie. The 28-year-old would be one of the youngest headlining acts at the Super Bowl halftime show in recent memory.

Miley Cyrus +900

Cyrus was rumored to be in talks to possibly headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII. Of course, she didn't get the gig as Usher performed in Las Vegas this year.

