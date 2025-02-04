National Football League
2025 Super Bowl LIX kicking odds: How Butker, Elliott could impact game
Published Feb. 4, 2025 2:02 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles is almost here, and fans and bettors are diving into a variety of prop bets.

From the national anthem to the halftime show, Gatorade bath to scoring props, there's no shortage of spots to wager as we head into the festivities Sunday on FOX.

But what about the kicking game? Well, there are props for that, too.

Let's dive into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 4.

Where Will First Field Goal Be Missed?

Wide right: +158 (bet $10 to win $25.80 total)
Wide left: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Blocked: +630 (bet $10 to win $73 total)
Short: +980 (bet $10 to win $108 total)
Hit left upright: +1260 (bet $10 to win $136 total)
Hit crossbar: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Either Team to Kick Game-Winning Walk Off Field Goal at End of Regulation (Winning Margin Must be 3 Points or Less)

Yes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
No: -3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)

Most Kicking Points

Jake Elliott, Eagles: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
Harrison Butker, Chiefs: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Team with Longest Field Goal Made in Game

Chiefs: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)
Eagles: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

Harrison Butker Total Field Goals Attempted

Over 1.5: -176 (bet $10 to win $15.68 total)
Under 1.5: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Jake Elliott Total Field Goals Attempted

Over 1.5: -166 (bet $10 to win $16.02 total)
Under 1.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Distance of First Successful Field Goal

Over 36.5 yards: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
Under 36.5 yards: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Distance of Shortest Successful Field Goal

Over 26.5 yards: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)
Under 26.5 yards: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Trust Jalen Hurts to go blow-for-blow with Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX?

Distance of Longest Successful Field Goal

Over 47.5 yards: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
Under 47.5 yards: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Will Either Kicker Successfully Make a Field Goal of 55+ Yards?

Yes: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)
No: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

Time of First Successful Field Goal

During 1st Quarter: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
After 1st Quarter: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Both Teams to Make a 33+ Yard Field Goal

Yes: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
No: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

