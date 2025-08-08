National Football League
2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates

Published Sep. 7, 2025 7:47 a.m. ET

Get ready for another electrifying week of NFL action! As the 2025 season hits its stride, Sunday Night Football continues to showcase can’t-miss matchups under the lights. Here's everything you need to know about this week's SNF showdown, including teams, kickoff time, and broadcast details.

2025 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule

How can I watch NFL Sunday Night Football?

Sunday Night Football will be available exclusively on NBC this year. You can watch by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports mobile app. All games will also be available to stream on Peacock. 

When did the NFL start Sunday Night Football?

Sunday Night Football on NBC has been airing since August 6, 2006. The first streamed SNF game was the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

