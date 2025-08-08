National Football League
2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
Published Sep. 7, 2025 7:47 a.m. ET
Get ready for another electrifying week of NFL action! As the 2025 season hits its stride, Sunday Night Football continues to showcase can’t-miss matchups under the lights. Here's everything you need to know about this week's SNF showdown, including teams, kickoff time, and broadcast details.
2025 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule
- Week 1 (Sunday, September 7): Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 2 (Sunday, September 14): Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 3 (Sunday, September 21): Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 4 (Sunday, September 28): Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 5 (Sunday, October 5): New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 6 (Sunday, October 12): Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 7 (Sunday, October 19): Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 8 (Sunday, October 26): Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 9 (Sunday, November 2): Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 10 (Sunday, November 9): Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 11 (Sunday, November 16): Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 12 (Sunday, November 23): Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 13 (Sunday, November 30): Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 14 (Sunday, December 7): Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 15 (Sunday, December 14): Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 16 (Sunday, December 21): Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 17 (Sunday, December 28): Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)
How can I watch NFL Sunday Night Football?
Sunday Night Football will be available exclusively on NBC this year. You can watch by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports mobile app. All games will also be available to stream on Peacock.
When did the NFL start Sunday Night Football?
Sunday Night Football on NBC has been airing since August 6, 2006. The first streamed SNF game was the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
