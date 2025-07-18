National Football League
2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
Aug. 4, 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s strong 10–7 record in 2024, finishing second in the AFC North, but falling 28–14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. As Pittsburgh aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Steelers’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Will the Steelers make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers? | First Things First

Cam Heyward said that Aaron Rodgers has ‘bought in’ with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Steelers will make the playoffs.

How will the Steelers do this season?

Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Steelers will finish the year at 9-8. Here's Vacchiano:

"First, how great is it that the NFL put the Steelers in New York against the Jets in Week 1? It’s like the league is baiting Aaron Rodgers to push off retirement to take out his frustrations on his old team. The Steelers better hope he takes the bait, because if he stays in the darkness, their season picture gets a lot dimmer. It’s bad enough that they’re in the AFC’s toughest division, but they also have to play the four teams from the powerful NFC North. And they lose a home game to play the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. There are still a lot of softer spots on the schedule — games at New England and home against the Colts and Dolphins. Plus, they can always lean on their home-and-home against the Browns. But if Mason Rudolph is their quarterback all season, nothing will seem "soft" to them at all."

