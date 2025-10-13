National Football League
2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: Injury Updates on Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka
National Football League

2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: Injury Updates on Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka

Published Oct. 13, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 7:

Puka Nacua Ankle Update

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday morning that he’s considered "day to day" after spraining his ankle on Sunday against the Ravens.

Nacua left the game in the first half but returned to the field eventually. He did not register another statistic, though, and was mostly a decoy.

The Rams are encouraged that Nacua has not suffered a long-term injury, and they have their bye week on deck after a trip to London against the Jaguars next week.

Buccaneers Facing Multiple Key Injuries

The Buccaneers injuries have continued to pile up — although that hasn’t stopped Baker Mayfield.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday morning that he is not anticipating either running back Bucky Irving or wide receiver Chris Godwin will be available for next week’s Monday night game against the Lions. Godwin has only played two games this season, while Irving will miss his third straight game.

Emeka Egbuka is going to undergo testing on Tuesday for his hamstring injury. The expectation is that Egbuka will miss some time, but the length of his absence will be clearer after more testing.

Good news for Tampa Bay, though, is that there is hope wide receiver Mike Evans will return to practice this week.

Wide receiver Jaren McMillan is yet to play this season, which means Tampa Bay’s top four receivers are all dealing with injuries right now. Veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Tez Johnson will lead the corps if none of that quartet can feature against Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Za'Darius Smith Suddenly Retires

Za’Darius Smith signed with the Eagles after Week 1, played five games and has now retired.

The veteran pass rusher announced on his Instagram on Monday morning that he was walking away from the game, just after beginning his 11th NFL season. The Eagles were Smith’s sixth team, having played for five teams over the last five seasons.

The move leaves the Eagles short up front, especially after a disappointing performance against the Giants without defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions

FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes