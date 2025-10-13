2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: Injury Updates on Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 7:

Puka Nacua Ankle Update

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday morning that he’s considered "day to day" after spraining his ankle on Sunday against the Ravens.

Nacua left the game in the first half but returned to the field eventually. He did not register another statistic, though, and was mostly a decoy.

The Rams are encouraged that Nacua has not suffered a long-term injury, and they have their bye week on deck after a trip to London against the Jaguars next week.

Buccaneers Facing Multiple Key Injuries

The Buccaneers injuries have continued to pile up — although that hasn’t stopped Baker Mayfield.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday morning that he is not anticipating either running back Bucky Irving or wide receiver Chris Godwin will be available for next week’s Monday night game against the Lions. Godwin has only played two games this season, while Irving will miss his third straight game.

Emeka Egbuka is going to undergo testing on Tuesday for his hamstring injury. The expectation is that Egbuka will miss some time, but the length of his absence will be clearer after more testing.

Good news for Tampa Bay, though, is that there is hope wide receiver Mike Evans will return to practice this week.

Wide receiver Jaren McMillan is yet to play this season, which means Tampa Bay’s top four receivers are all dealing with injuries right now. Veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Tez Johnson will lead the corps if none of that quartet can feature against Detroit.

Za'Darius Smith Suddenly Retires

Za’Darius Smith signed with the Eagles after Week 1, played five games and has now retired.

The veteran pass rusher announced on his Instagram on Monday morning that he was walking away from the game, just after beginning his 11th NFL season. The Eagles were Smith’s sixth team, having played for five teams over the last five seasons.

The move leaves the Eagles short up front, especially after a disappointing performance against the Giants without defensive tackle Jalen Carter.