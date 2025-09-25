National Football League 2025 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers Updated Sep. 25, 2025 7:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wise weekly wagers … what would an NFL bettor want worse?

Alliteration aside, the NFL season is underway, meaning bettors across the nation are ready to dole out some cash on a weekly basis.

That's where I come in.

Each week, I will deliver my favorite bet from each and every game on the NFL schedule.

Welcome to the Week 4 edition of Will's Wagers.

(All times ET)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

SEAHAWKS @ CARDINALS

Cardinals +1.5

Home field advantage is worth 1.5 points in the NFL, so this line suggests the Seahawks are three points better than the Cardinals. That seems like a stretch. The Cardinals were a play away from icing a road win against the 49ers last week that would have put them at 3-0, one of many drops that cost them that game. I think the home team bounces back here and gets the win.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

VIKINGS @ STEELERS

Vikings -2.5

The Steelers are 2-1, but in those two wins, they were out-gained in yards per play — 6.4 to 5.0 by the Jets, and 5.2 to 4.1 by the Patriots. They are also +5 in turnovers in those two wins. The Vikings get star receiver Jordan Addison back from suspension, and should win this game by a field goal or more against the less-talented Steelers.

CHARGERS @ GIANTS

Giants +6.5

The Giants played the Chiefs pretty evenly last week down to down, and the final score likely would have been a lot closer if they had a healthy kicker. The offense was stagnant with quarterback Russell Wilson in two of the first three games, but might get an injection of life with rookie Jackson Dart taking over. A solid Giants defense could keep this game close.

BROWNS @ LIONS

Under 44.5 points scored

The Browns defense has been dominant this year, posting great stats against elite competition in every game, facing Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love. The Lions offense has regained its elite form after a sluggish start to the season, but it can be vulnerable to a good pass rush and will see one this Sunday. The Browns are an "Under" team with their outstanding defense and pedestrian offense.

SAINTS @ BILLS

Josh Allen Under 25.5 rushing yards

With the Bills being a 16-point favorite, does Josh Allen really need to run and risk his body in a game where the Bills can likely win comfortably anyway? Allen, playing with a visor for the first time ever after suffering a possible nose injury the week prior, ran very little last week vs. Miami and stayed under his total. I expect Allen to run sparingly.

EAGLES @ BUCCANEERS

Buccaneers +3.5

As great as the head coach-quarterback combo of Nick Siriani and Jalen Hurts has been for the Eagles, that success has been absent against their opponent this Sunday. Hurts is 1-4 in his career vs. the Bucs, with some ugly performances. I’ll take the 3.5 in a battle of 3-0 teams.

COMMANDERS @ FALCONS

Falcons +1.5

Good buy low spot here on the Falcons, and it doesn’t get much lower than getting beaten 30-0 by the Panthers. But, at home against a Commanders team likely without Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, look for a bounce back here for Atlanta.

PANTHERS @ PATRIOTS

Drake Maye Under 0.5 interceptions

After a five-turnover fiasco last week in a loss to the Steelers, I expect the Patriots to focus all week on protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers. With an emphasis on ball security, I’m betting Maye under 0.5 interceptions.

TITANS @ TEXANS

Titans +7

As ugly as this 0-3 Titans team looks, keep in mind it led in the second half against the Rams and Broncos before being blown out last week by the Colts. The Texans are averaging a league-worst 12.9 points per game. Expecting them to win by two-plus scores is asking a lot for their lackluster offense.

COLTS @ RAMS

Rams -3.5

Last week, the Rams led the Eagles 26-7, and looked to be on their way to 4-0 and in the conversation for best team in the league. Well, that lead didn’t hold up, and a couple of blocked field goals now have the Rams at 2-1. The Colts are a great story, but the Rams are still on a different level. I like them to win by a touchdown.

JAGUARS @ 49ERS

Under 47.5 points scored

The 49ers are 3-0, with two of their wins coming by scores of 16-15 and 13-10. With the Jags coming off a 17-10 win, it’s hard for me to see 48 points being scored in this one.

RAVENS @ CHIEFS

Ravens Over 24.5 points scored

Hard to believe one of these teams will be 1-3 after Sunday, barring a tie. I’ll keep going back to the well with this bet, The Ravens team total Over has cashed in all three games, and they will need to continue to pile up points to compensate for what is now a leaky defense.

BEARS @ RAIDERS

Ashton Jeanty Over 64.5 rushing yards

I’ve bet against Jeanty a couple of times, but now is a good time to bet on him in what could perhaps be a breakout game for the rookie. The Bears are near the bottom of the league, allowing 5.5 yards per carry and nearly 140 yards per game. I expect a big game for Jeanty.

PACKERS @ COWBOYS

Jordan Love Over 230.5 passing yards

This Cowboys defense — particularly the secondary — might be the worst in the league. Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards against Dallas in Week 2, and is now benched due to lack of productivity in his other two games. Caleb Williams just had a career game against the Cowboys last week, throwing for 298 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Look for more of the same from Love on Sunday night.

MONDAY, SEPT. 29

JETS @ DOLPHINS

Over 3.5 made field goals

These two teams both struggle defensively, meaning scoring opportunities should come early and often. The two kickers, Patterson and Folk, are a combined 19-for-19 on kicks this year. In good kicking conditions, four-plus field goals is a good way to approach this game.

BENGALS @ BRONCOS

Bo Nix Over 22.5 rushing yards

Nix has struggled as a passer so far this year, and a desperate Broncos team looking to avoid an 1-3 start might urge the young quarterback to use his legs more. He’s averaging slightly over this number rushing for the season (23.7), and that average could go up against a weak Bengals defense.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

