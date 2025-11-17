2025 NFL Week 12 Buzz: Giants QB Jaxson Dart Remains in Concussion Protocol

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 12:

Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol

It’s unclear if Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will be cleared to face the Lions on Sunday, or whether Jameis Winston will make back-to-back starts. Interim coach Mike Kafka said Dart remains in concussion protocol.

"I’m just going to see that through, talk with the medical (staff) and when they give us the thumbs-up, then we’ll take the next action," Kafka said.

The Giants had a chance to win on Sunday against the Packers despite a poor defensive effort, which allowed 27 points to a Green Bay that had struggled offensively of late. Winston was intercepted in the end zone with 36 seconds left, and the journeyman quarterback was sacked and fumbled on the game’s final play.

Dart took over as the Giants' starting QB before their fourth game of the season, against the Chargers. The rookie has started seven games and appeared in nine, managing a 62.7% completion percentage with 1,417 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against 3 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs doesn't need surgery

Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs won't require surgery for the knee injury that caused him to leave the Packers' victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Jacobs appeared to hurt his left knee when he was knocked out of bounds by Jevon Holland on a first-quarter carry. Jacobs initially stayed in the game before going to the sideline in obvious pain and eventually heading into the locker room. He had seven carries for 40 yards before exiting a game the Packers eventually won 27-20.

Emanuel Wilson got a heavier workload than usual in Jacobs' absence and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown. Wilson's 11 carries matched his season high.

Jacobs, 27, has rushed for 648 yards on 169 carries this season. He has 11 touchdown runs and enters Monday night's action ranked second in the league in that category, behind Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (15).

Giants not making staff changes before Week 12 game

Following another blown fourth-quarter lead that caused a fifth consecutive loss and dropped the Giants to 2-9 this season, interim coach Mike Kafka is not planning to make any changes to his staff this week before playing at Detroit on Sunday.

"I would say status quo," Kafka said Monday on a video call with reporters. "I wouldn’t anticipate any. As a matter of fact, we’re going to go and attack this week. I’m excited for this week of prep. The coaches are excited about it."

Status quo means Shane Bowen remains in his role as defensive coordinator. His unit allowed 27 points to Green Bay, which had scored 20 combined over the previous two weeks, including a seven-play, 65-yard touchdown drive in just over three minutes that provided the final margin of defeat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.