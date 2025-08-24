National Football League 2025 NFL Week 1 Odds: Notable Cowboys vs. Eagles Prop Bets Published Aug. 25, 2025 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fans couldn't have asked for a juicier way to kick off the NFL season.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles open at home against none other than the Dallas Cowboys in primetime.

So, who’s poised to shine in Thursday night’s opener?

Let’s break down a few of the top player props for Cowboys vs. Eagles at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 25.

EAGLES SPECIALS

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Saquon Barkley 110+ rushing yards: +146 (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

A.J. Brown 80+ receiving yards: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Jalen Hurts 40+ rushing yards: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

What to know: Barkley racked up 13 rushing touchdowns in his first season as an Eagle, including two in Week 1. He scored at least one touchdown in eight games, and topped 110 rushing yards in eight as well. Brown recorded 80 receiving yards in eight of 13 outings, while Hurts ran for 40-plus yards in six of his 15 starts.

COWBOYS SPECIALS

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

George Pickens 60+ receiving yards: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Dak Prescott 250+ passing yards: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Dak Prescott 2+ passing touchdowns: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

What to know: Lamb scored six touchdowns last season, with his first coming in Week 2. New addition George Pickens topped 60 yards in seven games for Pittsburgh. Dak played only eight games due to injury, but he threw two TDs in four and at least 250 passing yards in three.

