2025 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Best Turkey Day Memory For All 6 Teams Since 2000

The NFL has given us a mouthwatering Thanksgiving tripleheader in 2025, with six quality quarterbacks on display for football fans to feast on.

The Lions and Cowboys are always active on Turkey Day and have had their fair share of great memories on the holiday. The Packers, Chiefs and Ravens also have registered wins this century on Thanksgiving. The Bengals … have not, but they'll look to change that with Joe Burrow back in the fold in Baltimore.

Here are the six teams playing on Thanksgiving's best memories from playing on the holiday since 2000:

Green Bay Packers

Ironically, both the Packers and Lions’ best Thanksgiving memories this century have come against each other.

Green Bay’s best Thanksgiving memory came back in 2007, when the Packers won 37-26. The box score indicates that the game was not that close, though.

This game was in Brett Favre’s final season with the Packers and saw him go 31-for-41 with 381 passing yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Grant added 101 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well. Two of Favre’s touchdowns went to Greg Jennings, and the other was to Ruvell Martin. Donald Driver was the big star, though, with 10 catches for 147 yards.

Green Bay outgained the Lions 481-331 and was up 34-12 early in the fourth quarter before two Lions touchdowns made it a one-possession game for almost 5 minutes.

Detroit Lions

Back in 2013, the Lions got the Packers on Thanksgiving when Aaron Rodgers was injured, and the game was not close.

Matthew Stafford dominated to the tune of 330 yards and three touchdowns, while Reggie Bush and Joique Bell combined for 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Oddly, the game was tied at the 2-minute warning in the first half before Detroit really got going in the second half. Green Bay was ahead 10-3 with 10:33 left in the second quarter after Morgan Burnett scored a defensive touchdown, but the Packers didn’t score after that.

Calvin Johnson opened the scoring after halftime with a 20-yard touchdown reception, and Ndamukong Suh followed that up with a safety of Matt Flynn.

Calvin Johnson celebrates his Thanksgiving TD against the Packers in 2013. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

When all was said and done, the Lions outgained the Packers 561-126 (you’re reading that correctly) and had the ball for more than 40 minutes of game time.

At the time, the Lions were an up-and-coming team that was looking to get past the Packers in the division. This win was surely the sweetest of the century for Lions fans.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have only played on Thanksgiving once this century, and that was back in 2006 in the first ever night game on Turkey Day.

The game itself was not a barnburner. Each team scored one touchdown, with Larry Johnson running one in for Kansas City in the second quarter and Sean Alexander (yes, for the Broncos) hauling in a Jake Plummer pass for six in the third quarter.

The Chiefs were the better team, outgaining Denver 382-242, but they had to settle for four Lawrence Tynes field goals, the longest of which was from 34 yards out. Johnson ran the ball 34 times for 157 yards to power the Kansas City offense and control the clock.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have had a few memorable outings on Thanksgiving this century. Dallas won by at least 25 points in three straight years from 2006-08, most notably when Tony Romo threw for five touchdowns against the Buccaneers in ’06.

We won’t go too far back in the future for the game that will have left Cowboys fans with the most to be thankful for.

Two years ago, the Cowboys won 45-10 over the Commanders. Washington got a one-yard touchdown run from Sam Howell to make a 14-10 game with 1:51 left in the second quarter, but it didn’t score again after that.

The Cowboys scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, which started with a Brandon Aubrey field goal. Dak Prescott then threw touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin before DaRon Lamb put a cherry on top of proceedings with a 63-yard pick-six. That was Lamb’s fifth pick-six of the season and his eighth interception.

Prescott was the star of the show, finishing 22-of-32 for 331 yards and four touchdowns, completing passes to 10 receivers en route to an impressive victory.

That was the Cowboys’ third win in a five-game win streak. Dallas finished the season 7-2 after a Week 9 loss to the Eagles and passed Philly late in the season to win the NFC East.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals’ last (and first) Thanksgiving appearance came back in 2010 when they lost to the Jets.

The memory actually isn’t that pleasant for Bengals fans, who had to watch their team get outgained 319-163. Carson Palmer threw a touchdown to Jordan Shipley with 43 seconds left in the first half that gave the Bengals a halftime lead, but the scoring ended with Palmer taking a safety in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati fell to 2-9, while the Jets improved to 9-2 en route to one of two straight AFC Championship Game appearances.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ best Thanksgiving outing came back in 2013, when they got revenge on the division-rival Steelers.

Baltimore won the game thanks to five field goals from Justin Tucker, all of which were between 34 and 48 yards. Joe Flacco threw for 251 yards and had a touchdown pass to Torrey Smith, who had six catches for 93 yards.

The Ravens led 10-0 at halftime and were up 19-7 after Tucker’s fourth field goal early in the fourth quarter. That wasn’t the end of the drama, though.

Jerricho Cotchery caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to make it a 22-20 game

The game might be most famous for Jacoby Jones’ 73-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, which infamously saw Mike Tomlin get in his way as he ran down the Steelers’ sideline.

Honorable mention to the Ravens’ 2011 win over the 49ers, which was the first Harbaugh Bowl in the NFL. That game, though, was a bit of a snoozer. The teams combined for 423 yards of offense, and there were only two offensive plays that went for more than 20 yards. Flacco won the game with just 161 passing yards.

