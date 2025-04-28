2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date set, when does the season start?
The 2025 NFL offseason continues to chug right along with the 2025 NFL Draft complete. Next up is the NFL schedule release for the 2025 season. Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL schedule release below:
When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?
The NFL announced that the 2025 NFL schedule will be released on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET. The schedule release show will be on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
When does the 2025 NFL season start?
While we don't know their opponent yet, we do know that the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the 2025 season opener in Week 1 on Thursday, September 4th.
2025 International Games
In 2025, there will be seven international games, including three in London. Check out the full list of locations and the NFL host teams below:
- Berlin: Indianapolis Colts (Olympic Stadium)
- Dublin: Pittsburgh Steelers (Croke Park)
- London: Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)
- London: New York Jets (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- London: Cleveland Browns (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- Madrid: Miami Dolphins (Santiago Bernabéu Stadium)
- São Paulo: Los Angeles Chargers (Corinthians Arena)
Past NFL Schedule Release Dates
- 2024 - May 15
- 2023 - May 11
- 2022 - May 12
- 2021 - May 12
- 2020 - May 7
- 2019 - April 17
- 2018 - April 19
- 2017 - April 20
- 2016 - April 14
- 2015 - April 21
- 2014 - April 23
- 2013 - April 18
- 2012 - April 17
- 2011 - April 19
- 2010 - April 20
- 2009 - April 14
- 2008 - April 15
- 2007 - April 11
- 2006 - April 6
- 2005 - April 13
How is the NFL schedule determined?
The NFL has detailed rules about how the schedule comes together. Check out the specifics below:
- Each team plays 17 regular season games.
- Each team receives a bye week.
- Teams alternate seasons where they host nine regular season games and one preseason game or eight regular season games and two preseason games.
- Each team has six games against divisional opponents - two against each team, one at home and one on the road.
- Each team has four games against teams from a division within its conference - two games at home and two on the road.
- Each team has four games against teams from a division in the other conference - two games at home and two on the road.
- Each team has two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference - one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The 17th game for each team is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
2025 NFL Schedule Opponents
Below is a list of who each team will be playing this season, home and away:
AFC East
Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Eagles
Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Texans
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chargers, Commanders
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Colts
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Colts, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bengals, Titans, Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Bears
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Raiders, Giants
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans
AFC North
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Rams
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Chiefs
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Cardinals
Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Broncos
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Titans, 49ers
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Raiders
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Packers, Vikings, Dolphins, Colts, Seahawks
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Chargers
AFC South
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Bills, Buccaneers
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Dolphins, Falcons
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Jets, Panthers
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Bengals
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Saints
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Browns
AFC West
Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, Bengals, Packers
Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Jets
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Lions
Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, Bills
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, Browns, Bears
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Steelers, Vikings
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots
NFC East
Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Cardinals
Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Jets, Panthers
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, 49ers
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Patriots, Saints
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Rams
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Bills, Buccaneers
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Seahawks
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Dolphins, Falcons
NFC North
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Saints
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Raiders, 49ers
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Buccaneers
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Chiefs, Rams
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Broncos, Cardinals
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Chargers, Seahawks
NFC South
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Commanders
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Colts, Vikings
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Cowboys
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Jaguars, Packers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Giants
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Bears
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Eagles
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Texans, Lions
NFC West
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Packers
Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Bengals, Cowboys
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions
Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Eagles
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Bears
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Browns, Giants
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings
Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers, Commanders
-
-
-
-
