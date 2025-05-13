National Football League
National Football League
2025 NFL schedule release: All 32 hype videos in one place
Published May. 14, 2025 8:44 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, which means every team in the league put their most creative minds together to release a big-budget schedule release video for their fans. Well, every team except one.
The New York Jets opted against producing a schedule release video, instead posting a standard schedule graphic. Every other team went all out with their schedule release videos, which ranged from cinematic to absurd.
Here are all the schedule release videos from Wednesday in one place:
