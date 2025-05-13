National Football League
2025 NFL schedule release: All 32 hype videos in one place
Published May. 14, 2025

The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, which means every team in the league put their most creative minds together to release a big-budget schedule release video for their fans. Well, every team except one. 

The New York Jets opted against producing a schedule release video, instead posting a standard schedule graphic. Every other team went all out with their schedule release videos, which ranged from cinematic to absurd.

Here are all the schedule release videos from Wednesday in one place:

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

National Football League
