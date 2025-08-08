National Football League FOX's 2025 America's Game of the Week Schedule and Matchups Updated Sep. 5, 2025 1:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL schedule has officially arrived — and some of the most anticipated matchups of the season will air on FOX.

Returning for its 32nd season of NFL coverage, FOX is set to host a record 11 doubleheaders this fall, anchored by the return of America’s Game of the Week (AGOTW) — the No. 1 window in all of television last season. AGOTW showcases premier NFC showdowns, interconference blockbusters and some of the league’s most iconic rivalries.

As the season unfolds, FOX Sports will also showcase some of the game’s biggest stars and storylines — including a Super Bowl LIX rematch, highly anticipated divisional clashes, and potential playoff previews.

Here’s a look at the featured America’s Game of the Week matchups for the 2025 season:

Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET)

In a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles head to Arrowhead to face Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs. This is the first time FOX has aired a Super Bowl rematch the very next season, and it promises to be an early test for both teams.

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites at home.

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears (Sunday, Sept. 21, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Caleb Williams' NFL debut will already be in the books, but this Week 3 game against the Cowboys marks his first appearance on AGOTW. It’s an NFC showdown featuring one of the league’s best defenses against the No. 1 overall pick and his retooled Bears offense.

The Bears are 3-point favorites at home.

Week 5: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Two of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks - Jared Goff and Joe Burrow - face off in what could be a playoff preview. The Lions were one game away from the Super Bowl last season, while the Bengals look to bounce back after a turbulent 2023.

Week 7: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The NFC East rivalry returns to FOX as the Commanders and Cowboys meet in a key midseason divisional clash. Dallas looks to maintain dominance in this series, but Washington’s new regime is hoping to change the tide.

Week 10: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders (Sunday, Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Detroit continues its gauntlet of AGOTW appearances with another key road test in the nation’s capital. Expect playoff implications as both teams push to establish control in their respective divisions.

Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The biggest NFC East matchup of the year — and one of the league's fiercest rivalries — lands in the AGOTW spotlight in late November. This game could very well decide the division.

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET)

One of the AFC’s most compelling rivalries returns as Joe Burrow visits Josh Allen and the Bills. Their playoff and primetime battles in recent years have been instant classics, and this meeting figures to carry major seeding implications.

Week 15: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, Dec. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Jared Goff returns to L.A. to face the team that drafted him — and traded him. The Rams bounced back last season behind a youth movement, but the Lions may be looking to lock up a division title in this one.

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Cross-conference fireworks highlight the penultimate week of the regular season. With playoff positioning likely on the line, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts go head-to-head in a heavyweight battle.

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday, Jan. 4, Time TBD)

The final AGOTW matchup of the season could help determine wild card spots — or even the NFC East crown. FOX’s top broadcast team will be on site as the Cowboys and Giants close the season with stakes at their highest.

Other notable games on FOX

Thanksgiving on FOX: Packers vs. Lions

The tradition continues with the "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers. Last year’s Thanksgiving Day game on FOX was the most-watched regular-season NFL game of the year, and this NFC North clash figures to deliver another blockbuster audience.

New in Week 16: Saturday Doubleheader on FOX

In a first for FOX, Week 16 will feature an exclusive Saturday doubleheader on Dec. 20, including:

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

The action kicks off with a full pregame show, as FOX sets a new NFL record with 11 doubleheaders in one season.

