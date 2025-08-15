National Football League 2025 NFL Preseason Odds: Notable Week 2 Prop Bets Updated Aug. 15, 2025 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Both rookies and vets made their 2025 NFL season debuts last week. Well, preseason debuts, that is.

Now that Week 1 is in the rearview, it’s time to check out which players are poised for standout performances in Week 2.

Let's dive into a few standout prop bets ahead of preseason Week 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 15.

Titans at Falcons Specials

Cam Ward to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Cam Ward to rush for a TD on his first offensive drive: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: Ward completed five of his eight passes for 67 yards in last week's loss to the Buccaneers.

Chiefs at Seahawks Specials

Sam Darnold to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Cooper Kupp to score a TD on his first offensive drive: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

What to know: Darnold did not play in Week 1's tie with the Raiders. Kupp also sat out but had just six TDs across 12 games in 2024 with the Rams.

Browns at Eagles Specials

Dillon Gabriel to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Dillon Gabriel to rush for a TD on his first offensive drive: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: While last week focused on Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut, Gabriel will likely get his first start as Sanders sustained an oblique strain in a joint practice with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Albert Breer on Shedeur Sanders' injury, Texans' odds of winning AFC South, Caleb Williams

Packers at Colts Specials

Anthony Richardson to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Daniel Jones to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jonathan Taylor to score a TD on his first offensive drive: +1600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Matthew Golden to score a TD on his first offensive drive: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

What to know: Richardson had three passing attempts last week, completing two for 21 yards. Jones served as the primary QB, completing 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards in Indianapolis' 24-16 loss to the Ravens. Taylor has yet to debut, while rookie Golden caught a single 7-yard pass from Jordan Love in Week 1's 30-10 loss to the Jets.

Jets at Giants Specials

Justin Fields to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jaxson Dart to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

What to know: Fields completed three of his four passes for 42 yards and added a rushing TD. Dart went 12 of 19 for 154 yards, including a 29-yard TD pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Chargers at Rams Specials

Justin Herbert to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

What to know: Herbert sat out Week 1’s 27-13 win over the Saints but recorded 23 passing touchdowns in 2024.

