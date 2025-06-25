National Football League 2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX? Updated Jun. 25, 2025 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The very first Super Bowl, Super Bowl I, took place on January 15, 1967, when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10. Since that inaugural game, a total of 20 teams have won the most prestigious football matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots lead the pack with six Super Bowl victories each, followed by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, who have five championships apiece.

However, there are 12 teams still seeking their first ring: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

As we gear up for another exciting season, could 2026 be the year that one of these franchises finally secures a Super Bowl victory?

If so, who will it be?

Here are the early odds for the title-less franchises to win the 2026 Super Bowl as of June 25 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2026 Super Bowl odds for title-less teams

Buffalo Bills: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Detroit Lions: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Houston Texans: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Carolina Panthers: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Tennessee Titans: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cleveland Browns: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Among these 12 teams, eight have made Super Bowl appearances without ever winning: the Bills and Vikings have gone four times, the Bengals have appeared three times and the Falcons and Panthers have made appearances twice. The Cardinals, Chargers and Titans have made one appearance each.

In the 2024-25 season, five of these teams reached the postseason, with the Buffalo Bills coming the closest to securing a championship. Quarterback Josh Allen had an impressive season, tallying 41 touchdowns — 28 passing, 12 rushing and one receiving — and he broke NFL history by becoming the first player to score 25-plus passing touchdowns, 10-plus rushing touchdowns and a receiving score in one season, earning him his first MVP award.

What would a Super Bowl ring mean for Josh Allen?

The Bills enter the Super Bowl LX oddsboard as the top title-less team, boasting +650 odds, making them the favorite among all 32 franchises. It has been 31 years since Buffalo last reached the Super Bowl, and while it has come oh-so-close multiple times, it has yet to win.

Could this finally be the year they bring home the trophy?

Meanwhile, the Lions, still seeking their first Super Bowl appearance, are viewed as the second favorite at +1000 odds. After a historic 15-2 season, the best in franchise history, they earned a first-round bye but ultimately fell 45-31 to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

