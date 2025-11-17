2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Which Division Leaders Do We Trust?

Seeing the Rams and the Eagles at the top of the NFL hierarchy this late in the season is hardly a surprise. But did anyone really think they’d be joined by the Patriots and the Colts?

Sitting directly below them in the standings are a handful of 2024 playoff teams, which makes the AFC race especially fascinating. For now, here are the Fox Sports NFL Power Rankings for Week 12.

Super Bowl odds: +550

They may have won the heavyweight battle with the Seahawks, but they did it with an anemic offensive performance (249 yards). Their defense picked off Sam Darnold four times, so that win should have been much easier.

Super Bowl odds: +600

They had a chance to leap back to No. 1, but their offensive performance (272 yards, 16 points) was nearly as bad as the Rams’ display. Only the defense is saving this dysfunctional powerhouse.

Super Bowl odds: +900

Their remarkable run gets its biggest test next week when they return from their bye and travel to Kansas City. Beat the Chiefs there and maybe everyone will see them as Super Bowl contenders.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

Drake Maye played like an MVP again (albeit against the Jets) and the team just keeps rolling. But their schedule is just so soft. It looks like what would happen if Alabama suddenly dropped down to Division III.

Super Bowl odds: +1300

Winning ugly is still winning. They’ve got a championship-caliber defense that seems more than capable of carrying an offense filled with flaws.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Sam Darnold is a remarkable story, but he’s hard to trust in big games. If he was even average on Sunday, the Seahawks beat the Rams on the road. But oh, those four picks.

Super Bowl odds: +850

Josh Allen looked a little more like the MVP he once was, leading a fourth-quarter comeback against the Bucs. It was almost enough to forget the Bills lost to Miami one week earlier.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

They survived a windy day on the road against the Giants, but their offense is still just so hard to watch. And now they’ve lost Josh Jacobs, too, at least in the short term.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

Dan Campbell’s playcalling ran into a buzz saw against Vic Fangio’s Eagles defense. The Lions are still dangerous, but they’re also now in third place in the NFC North.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Brock Purdy’s return was a very good sign, especially for an offense that just might be getting healthy at the right time to make a run.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Sean Tucker’s breakout game was encouraging for this battered team. But they still need to get a lot healthier if they want to make noise in the playoffs.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

They are the Cardiac Kids, making another late comeback to win their seventh in eight games. With the Steelers, Eagles and Packers up next, though, they might want to think about playing better from ahead.

Super Bowl odds: +11000

Can Aaron Rodgers play through a fractured left wrist? More importantly: Should he even try, or is it time to see if Mason Rudolph can jumpstart this offense?

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Two weeks ago, they needed OT to beat the Raiders. Last week, they blew a 19-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Texans. This week … they thoroughly beat down the Chargers? Where did that come from?

Super Bowl odds: +4500

It’s hard to overstate how badly they were embarrassed by the Jaguars, who held them to just 135 yards of offense. At least some of that was because Justin Herbert struggled in the second half after taking yet another big hit.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They are still loaded with talent and experience and every one of their losses has been to a playoff-bound team by one score. But the reality is they are what their 5-5 record says they are.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Needing a fourth-quarter comeback to hold off Shedeur Sanders and the Browns doesn’t inspire confidence. But they have won four straight now and the schedule in front of them remains soft.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

OK, I’m confused: Is Bryce Young good or terrible? Because 448 passing yards and three touchdowns is impressive. But he had thrown for just 364 yards and one touchdown total over the three previous games.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

On an emotional night, after the death of their teammate, they played their best game of the season. It may be too late, but this is the team Jerry Jones always thought they’d be.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

They get no credit for needing a last-second field goal to beat the lowly Titans. They are one of the biggest underachievers in the league despite boasting the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

They almost overcame another bad start from J.J. McCarthy with a furious, fourth-quarter comeback. This team was almost good this season, too.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Seriously, Mike McDaniel? Going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in a tie game with 1:41 left instead of, you know, kicking a field goal for the lead? At least he didn’t pass on the game-winning FG in OT. That’s something, I guess.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They finally rode Bijan Robinson and took a big first-half lead. Then they ignored him and blew it all. And now? It’s Kirk Cousins time, with Michael Penix Jr. headed for IR.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Nearly 500 yards of offense completely undone by three turnovers and another defensive disappointment. Sure looks like a coaching change is coming.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

With an interim head coach and third-string QB they had a shot to beat the Packers. This team has fight in it, but its defense just isn’t very good.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Dan Quinn passed on a go-ahead FG on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with six minutes left in a tie game. He almost got away with it, too. Instead, his battered team lost its sixth straight game.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

Good news! Joe Burrow is almost back. Bad news! The Bengals have gone 1-7 without him. So much for staying afloat until their hero returns.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The close-ish final score makes it seem like they hung with the Patriots, but the reality is their offense shut down after an opening touchdown drive. Bad team. Bad QB. Bad coaching. Just bad.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Shedeur Sanders was finally forced into a game, and it immediately became clear why the Browns haven’t played him. They were beating the Ravens when Dillon Gabriel left, though. That’s something. Probably.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

There’s a real chance for growth down the stretch from rookie QB Tyler Shough. The Saints play just one more opponent that currently has a winning record.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Pete Carroll really has to be questioning his latest life choice at this point. Is this really the team he wants to coach at age 74? Maybe they’ll be a contender by the time he’s 80.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They pushed the Texans to the brink. Great. Pop the champagne. Then drink and pretend the future is bright.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

