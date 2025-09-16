National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 9
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 9

Updated Nov. 3, 2025 9:37 a.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Playoffs are still a ways off, but even this early in the season, every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

  1. Indianapolis Colts (7-2)
  2. New England Patriots (7-2)
  3. Denver Broncos (7-2)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
  5. Buffalo Bills (6-2)
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)

NFC

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
  3. Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
  4. Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
  5. Los Angeles Rams (6-2)
  6. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
  7. Detroit Lions (5-3)

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Colts receive a bye
  • (2) Pats vs. (7) Jags
  • (3) Broncos vs. (6) Chargers
  • (4) Steelers vs. (5) Bills

NFC

  • (1) Eagles receive a bye
  • (2) Bucs vs. (7) Lions
  • (3) Seahawks vs. (6) 49ers
  • (4) Packers vs. (5) Rams

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
