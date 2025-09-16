National Football League
National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 9
Updated Nov. 3, 2025 9:37 a.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Playoffs are still a ways off, but even this early in the season, every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- Indianapolis Colts (7-2)
- New England Patriots (7-2)
- Denver Broncos (7-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
- Buffalo Bills (6-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)
NFC
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
- Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
- Detroit Lions (5-3)
Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy 🏆 Week 9 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Colts receive a bye
- (2) Pats vs. (7) Jags
- (3) Broncos vs. (6) Chargers
- (4) Steelers vs. (5) Bills
NFC
- (1) Eagles receive a bye
- (2) Bucs vs. (7) Lions
- (3) Seahawks vs. (6) 49ers
- (4) Packers vs. (5) Rams
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Julian Sayin New Favorite, Diego Pavia Falls
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Dislocated Elbow, X-Rays Negative
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
-
NFL Trade Deadline Updates and Notable NFL Roster Changes From Jay Glazer
Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy Were Clutch, and What Else We're Learning in Week 9
FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 9 Picks, Predictions
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Julian Sayin New Favorite, Diego Pavia Falls
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Dislocated Elbow, X-Rays Negative
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
-
NFL Trade Deadline Updates and Notable NFL Roster Changes From Jay Glazer
Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy Were Clutch, and What Else We're Learning in Week 9
FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 9 Picks, Predictions
Item 1 of 2