National Football League 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings Published Sep. 16, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Playoffs are still a ways off, but even this early in the season, every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

NFC

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

(1) Colts receive a bye

(2) Chargers vs. (7) Ravens

(3) Bills vs. (6) Raiders

(4) Bengals vs. (5) Broncos

NFC

(1) Packers receive a bye

(2) 49ers vs. (7) Falcons

(3) Eagles vs. (6) Rams

(4) Bucs vs. (5) Cardinals

NFL Playoff Schedule

January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round

January 17-18: Divisional round

January 25: AFC and NFC championship games

February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)

