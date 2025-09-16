National Football League
National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Published Sep. 16, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Playoffs are still a ways off, but even this early in the season, every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- Indianapolis Colts (2-0)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)
- Buffalo Bills (2-0)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)
- Denver Broncos (1-1)
- Oakland Raiders (1-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
NFC
- Green Bay Packers (2-0)
- San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-0)
- Los Angeles Rams (2-0)
- Atlanta Falcons (1-1)
Herd Hierarchy for Week 2: Will the Packers stay on top? | The Herd
ADVERTISEMENT
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Colts receive a bye
- (2) Chargers vs. (7) Ravens
- (3) Bills vs. (6) Raiders
- (4) Bengals vs. (5) Broncos
NFC
- (1) Packers receive a bye
- (2) 49ers vs. (7) Falcons
- (3) Eagles vs. (6) Rams
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Cardinals
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
NFL Week 2 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. Face Off for First Time Since National Title Game
-
2025 NFL Odds: Back Over in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch
2025 NFL Week 2 Buzz: Cowboys Sign G Tyler Smith to Historic $96M Deal
'Story Time With Tom': Brady Recalls First Arrowhead Visit and Toughest NFL Stadiums
-
2025 NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
NFL Week 2 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. Face Off for First Time Since National Title Game
-
2025 NFL Odds: Back Over in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch
2025 NFL Week 2 Buzz: Cowboys Sign G Tyler Smith to Historic $96M Deal
'Story Time With Tom': Brady Recalls First Arrowhead Visit and Toughest NFL Stadiums
-
2025 NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
Item 1 of 3