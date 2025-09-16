National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
National Football League

2025 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Published Sep. 16, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Playoffs are still a ways off, but even this early in the season, every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

  1. Indianapolis Colts (2-0)
  2. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)
  3. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
  4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)
  5. Denver Broncos (1-1)
  6. Oakland Raiders (1-1)
  7. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

NFC

  1. Green Bay Packers (2-0)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
  3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
  5. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)
  6. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)
  7. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

Herd Hierarchy for Week 2: Will the Packers stay on top? | The Herd

Herd Hierarchy for Week 2: Will the Packers stay on top? | The Herd
Colin Cowherd ranks his top 10 teams in the NFL, including the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles.
ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Colts receive a bye
  • (2) Chargers vs. (7) Ravens
  • (3) Bills vs. (6) Raiders
  • (4) Bengals vs. (5) Broncos

NFC

  • (1) Packers receive a bye
  • (2) 49ers vs. (7) Falcons
  • (3) Eagles vs. (6) Rams
  • (4) Bucs vs. (5) Cardinals

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes