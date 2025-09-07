National Football League 2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games Updated Sep. 8, 2025 12:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After months of waiting, the first full Sunday of NFL football did not disappoint.

And with that, Week 2 kicks off Thursday night, as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders.

Here are the lines for every Week 2 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 7.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Week 1 Odds

THURSDAY, SEPT. 11

COMMANDERS @ PACKERS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by 3.5 points or more, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Packers -192 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Commanders +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, SEPT. 14

JAGUARS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by 3.5 points or more, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jaguars +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

GIANTS @ COWBOYS (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -5.5 (Cowboys favored to win by 5.5 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -238 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.20 total); Giants +195 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

BEARS @ LIONS (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -4.5 (Lions favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Lions -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Bears +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAMS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Rams -5.5 (Rams favored to win by 5.5 points or more, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Rams -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Titans +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

PATRIOTS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5 (Dolphins favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Patriots +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ERS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -298 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Saints +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ JETS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7.5 (Bills favored to win by 7.5 points or more, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -375 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Jets +295 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEAHAWKS @ STEELERS (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by 2.5 points or more, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Seahawks +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Total Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -13.5 (Ravens favored to win by 13.5 points or more, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Ravens-800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Browns +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65.00 total)

Total Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ COLTS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Colts +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

PANTHERS @ CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cardinals -6.5 (Cardinals favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -298 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Panthers +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

EAGLES @ CHIEFS (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Chiefs -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ VIKINGS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Vikings -4.5 (Vikings favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Falcons +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, SEPT 15

BUCCANEERS @ TEXANS (7 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Texans -1.5 (Texans favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Texans -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Buccaneers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ RAIDERS (10 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by 3.5 points or more, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Raiders +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

