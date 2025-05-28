National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Bills favored in all 17 regular-season games Published May. 28, 2025 5:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Yes, 16-0 has happened — but not 17-0.

After winning 13 games last season, the Buffalo Bills are the only team in the NFL favored to win every single game in 2025, at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo's 2024 campaign set franchise records for points (525) and touchdowns (65), and quarterback Josh Allen played a crucial role in reaching those milestones. The MVP winner now holds records for the most wins (76), total touchdowns (262) and total yards (30,595) by any player in their first seven seasons.

In addition, Buffalo has won five straight AFC East titles and made six straight postseason appearances.

However, it still stands out that the Bills are the only team favored in every game on their schedule next season, even though four other teams surpassed 13 wins in 2024.

Those four teams were Kansas City, Detroit, Minnesota and Philadelphia.

The Bills' biggest need after last season was on defense, after they ranked 24th in the league in pass defense, allowing an average of 226.1 passing yards per game. They attempted to address that concern during the 2025 NFL Draft, using six of their nine draft picks on defensive players, including three defensive backs and three defensive linemen.

Offensively, the Bills scored the second-most points per game in the league (30.9), trailing only the Lions (33.2).

Buffalo also had the ninth-best passing offense (227.9 yards per game) and ninth-best rushing offense (131.2 yards per game).

Looking at Buffalo's 2025-26 schedule, it ranks as the ninth-easiest, with a strength of schedule of 0.467.

In addition to hosting the Eagles, Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills face only two teams that made the playoffs last season on the road — the Texans and Steelers.

Also at DraftKings, the odds of a team going 17-0 are set at No -10000 and Yes +1700.

