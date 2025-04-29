National Football League 2025 NFL odds: 3 post-NFL Draft bets to make right now Published Apr. 30, 2025 11:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who’s ready to make some football bets?

The 2025 NFL Draft came and went, and hype is already building for certain teams and players heading into the month of May. I typically avoid bets on No. 1 overall picks and guys drafted top-five, but to each their own.

There are two rookies I absolutely love in the betting market, and, of course, I’m finding a way to bet against the Kansas City Chiefs. Understand if you’re betting Overs on players like Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty, it’s probably best to bet ‘em early. Those numbers will likely increase through the summer.

I circled three bets that are worth making right now. Let’s go to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tetairoa McMillan 800+ receiving yards (-110 at DraftKings)

Receivers are a hot commodity these days, and the Panthers believe they have a solid one in the former Arizona star. McMillan’s measurables at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds make him an easy target for Bryce Young, and these high-profile rookies usually eat early. Marvin Harrison Jr. (836), Drake London (866), Chris Olave (1,042), Garrett Wilson (1,103), Malik Nabers (1,204), Justin Jefferson (1,400) and Ja’Marr Chase (1,455) all reached this number — there’s no reason McMillan can’t if he’s healthy.

Los Angeles Chargers to win AFC West (+325 at Caesars)

Hot take, hot take! The Chiefs have won their division nine straight times and all seven since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback under Andy Reid. So, what’s my deal? Well, Super Bowl losers tend to have down years in the ensuing campaign, and it’s not out of the question that Kansas City limps in with a wild-card berth. Most importantly, I’m a big fan of what Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz are building. The Chargers might have a top-five offensive line, and Justin Herbert is primed to take the next step.

Omarion Hampton to win OROY (+1600 at BetMGM)

Speaking of the Chargers offensive line, look out. Los Angeles has cornerstone tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and adding free agent Mekhi Becton inside makes a strength even stronger. And surely, it’s no secret that Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman will look to run the rock. There aren’t many rookies in better spots than Omarion Hampton. I’m not fazed by Najee Harris and truly believe Hampton will have every opportunity to touch the ball 20 to 25 times by late September. I also don’t expect those 16/1 odds to last.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

-

share