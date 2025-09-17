National Football League 2025 NFL MVP Watch Stock Watch: Jordan Love Has Packers Thinking Super Bowl Published Sep. 18, 2025 12:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The addition of an elite pass rusher like Micah Parsons predictably raised expectations for the Green Bay Packers as a team to beat in the NFL and a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

However, it’s the explosive playmaking ability and heady play from Jordan Love at quarterback — along with an improved group of playmakers around him — that has this team believing they can win it all.

"We had a goal coming into this season to start the season off fast and build on the things that we’ve done last year," Love told reporters. "Obviously, I think we’ve got a really good offense. We’ve been talking about the sky’s the limit and it just comes down to coming out in the game and executing. … We’ve got so many playmakers. We’re really deep on offense and I’ve just got to go out and find ways to execute."

Love's play has also vaulted him into early MVP talks. His odds improved from +1400 to +700 (per DraftKings Sportsbook) this past week, putting him right in the thick of MVP favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistically, Love has made a strong case for the award. He's third in the NFL in yards per passing attempt (9.1), fourth in passer rating (120.0) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (4) through two games. More importantly, Love hasn’t turned the ball over and has been sacked just twice, as the Packers averaged 27 points per game against teams expected to make the playoffs with wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.

Jordan Love enters Week 3 as statistically one of the best passers in the NFL. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Love had double-digit interceptions in his first two years as a starter, so the fact that he hasn't turned the ball over is promising. But adding even more pressure for Love, Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers all won NFL titles at the age of 27 for the Packers. Love turns 27 in November.

Love has completed passes to 11 different receivers this season, leading a wide cast of young playmakers. But he'll be without one of his top wide receivers for a bit, with Jayden Reed suffering a fractured collarbone in their Week 2 win that will sideline him indefinitely. Luckily for Love, bodied receiver Christian Watson is reportedly nearing a return to the field after suffering a season-ending ACL knee injury last year.

Tucker Kraft has also emerged as a force at tight end in his second season. He finished with 124 receiving yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s win over Washington. And the Packers have one of the best runners in the league in Josh Jacobs, so Love still has some help on the offensive side of the ball.

While Love is climbing up the MVP odds board, he has the third-best odds to win the award. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (+320) moved into a tie with Josh Allen (+320) atop the MVP odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Mahomes, who turned 30 on Wednesday, saw his odds drop from +850 to +1800 amid the Kansas City Chiefs' 0-2 start.

Another early favorite has dropped. Joe Burrow was at +750 last week, but is now off the board after sustaining a toe injury that required surgery.

Let’s take a closer look at my top five for MVP Watch in Week 3.

Jackson engineered another surgical performance in his team’s 41-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Jackson completed 65.5% of his passes for 225 yards, with four touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 128.6 passer rating.

Jackson now has 11 career games with at least four touchdown passes and no interceptions, passing Rodgers (10) and Mahomes (10) for the most of those games in his first 100 starts in league history.

Lamar Jackson surpassed Aaron Rodgers as the NFL's all-time leader in passer rating in Week 2.





Jackson leads the NFL with a passer rating of 136.6 and is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns (6). Since the Ravens selected Jackson in the 2018 draft, Baltimore ranks second in the NFL in both points per game (27.2) and yards per game (379.0).

Odds to win MVP: +320

More bad news for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as he hits the road to face Allen and the Bills on a short week in a nationally televised Thursday night game. Allen is 7-0 as a starter in Thursday night games and can join Tom Brady (nine), Russell Wilson (eight) and Peyton Manning (eight) as the only quarterbacks to win eight consecutive Thursday starts.

Odds to win MVP: +320

One of the reasons for the success of Love through the first two weeks is his ability to execute against the blitz. According to Next Gen Stats, Love is 15 of 25 for 297 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions when facing at least five pass rushers. Love has been sacked twice in those situations, posting a 141.2 passer rating.

While Love's had some turnover issues, he's tied for second among all quarterbacks in games with at least two touchdown passes and zero interceptions (nine) since he became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2023.

Odds to win MVP: +700

The Oregon product is playing at a high level to start the season, and along with the defense, is the reason the Bolts are a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Jim Harbaugh’s second season with the team.

Herbert played within himself in L.A.’s decisive road win over the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. But Herbert’s willingness to take off and get yards with his feet has been a separator.

Justin Herbert has led the Chargers to a 2-0 start. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Herbert has rushed 16 times for 63 yards through two games. His 16 carries are the fifth-most among quarterbacks.

Odds to win MVP: +800

How about this for an MVP endorsement from Falcons head coach Raheem Morris?

"He's definitely the best player in football, without a doubt," Morris told reporters on Wednesday. "He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him."

Robinson has certainly put up the stats to at least put himself in the discussion. Atlanta’s dynamic playmaker ranks second in the NFL with 292 scrimmage yards after totaling 168 scrimmage yards in a Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

And that trend should continue for Robinson with the Falcons facing the winless Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Robinson averaged 139 scrimmage yards and finished with four rushing touchdowns in two games against the Panthers last season.

Odds to win MVP: +20000

Honorable mention: Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Puka Nacua, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share