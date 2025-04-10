National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Will it be Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2? Updated Apr. 11, 2025 4:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is a few weeks away, and the odds for which players will be taken at or near the top are on the move.

Miami's Cam Ward is the heavy favorite to go No. 1. And while there's some debate about whether he should rank higher than Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the odds for Ward to come off the board first have shifted more in his favor as the draft gets closer.

But what about picks two through five?

Let's look at some of those odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 11.

2025 NFL Draft No. 2 pick

Travis Hunter, Colorado: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Abdul Carter, Penn State: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Cameron Ward, Miami: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Mason Graham, Michigan: +7000 (bet $10 to $710 total)

Tyler Warren, Penn State: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 3 pick

Abdul Carter, Penn State: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Travis Hunter, Colorado: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Will Campbell, LSU: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 4 pick

Will Campbell, LSU: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Armand Membou, Missouri: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Abdul Carter, Penn State: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Mason Graham, Michigan: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jalon Walker, Georgia: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Travis Hunter, Colorado: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 5 pick

Mason Graham, Michigan: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Armand Membou, Missouri: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Jalon Walker, Georgia: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Will Campbell, LSU: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Warren, Penn State: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

One of the most interesting markets is the No. 2 spot, where Hunter is currently the heavy favorite.

Hunter dazzled for the Buffaloes as a two-way player with 1,258 receiving yards, 96 receptions, 15 receiving touchdowns and 1,263 all-purpose yards during the 2024 college football season.

On the defensive side of the ball in 2024, he assisted on 11 tackles and tallied 24 of his own, and added four interceptions.

How long can Travis Hunter play both sides of the ball in NFL?

However, the experts are leaning in a different direction regarding the player who will hear his name called second on draft night.

"Browns owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledging the ‘big swing and miss’ on Deshaun Watson changed everything at the top of the draft," FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang wrote in his most recent mock draft, where he projects that Shedeur Sanders will be the No. 2 pick. "The Browns appear ready to move on.

"Sanders' game is the opposite of his flashy personality. He's a smart field general who wins with accuracy and anticipation."

FOX Sports betting analyst and former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz also has Sanders going second to the Browns.

"I just do not believe the Browns' front office and coaching staff are inclined to begin a season with [Kenny] Pickett as their quarterback after having below-average play from that position for two seasons now," Schwartz explained.

"Sanders throws an accurate ball and has excellent pocket movement. Kevin Stefanski had success with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, and I can envision Sanders growing in this offense."

