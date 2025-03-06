National Football League 2025 NFL Draft best bets, picks: Titans trade No. 1 pick, draft Travis Hunter Updated Mar. 6, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft often represents the beginning of a new era for many franchises.

For instance, a few teams will put their hopes in a young quarterback. A few more will draft big guys to protect that young quarterback. And a few other teams will draft guys to tackle that young quarterback.

Can you tell I was a lineman?

With that, let's get into my three best bets for the 2025 NFL Draft, set to begin April 24.

Team to pick No. 1

The New York Giants have the perfect ingredients for the trade-up recipe.

The Giants front office and coaching staff are on the hottest of hot seats. The team won just six games in 2023 and followed it up with three wins last season. Anything short of a playoff push in 2025 and this entire building will be fired.

The Giants currently do not have a quarterback on the roster who can win them a single game in 2025. It’s Tommy Devito — a fun story, but ideally a third string or practice squad player — and no one else.

Lastly, there’s no generational quarterback prospect available in the upcoming draft, so the team with the first pick, the Tennessee Titans, would be open to trading the pick.

We know the Giants wanted to trade for the Rams' Matt Stafford. But after Stafford re-signed with the Rams late last week, we learned that the Giants made a stronger offer, with more money and the draft compensation that was desirable for the Rams, to make that trade. Stafford still said no and returned to Los Angeles, a move that seemed smart for him.

Based on all the information above, we know the Giants are desperate for a quarterback.

The Giants could go the veteran route for a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, but that doesn’t solve the issue of a quarterback for the future. Also, Rodgers might sign with another franchise and the Giants are out of luck. Could Kirk Cousins eventually be available? Sure, but again, you’re in the same boat — no long-term option at quarterback.

The Giants need to trade up to save the coaching staff and front office. Drafting Cam Ward will help reset the clock for the staff and provide them with that long-term plan at the position.

I like the Giants to trade up for the first pick.

PICK: New York Giants (+115) to pick No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft

First offensive lineman drafted

Post-Combine mock drafts can shift these odds, and I’m taking advantage of that movement with this wager. After the Combine, the mock drafts are leaning toward Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou as the first offensive lineman drafted instead of LSU’s Will Campbell and I just disagree with this analysis.

Campbell is just a better player. He’s tested well in Indianapolis and his meetings with teams were outstanding. He’s got some position versatility, as he might be a guard in the league. So a team drafting him can play its best five with Campbell on the roster.

I think as teams dig into Membou, they will start to value Campbell more.

PICK: Will Campbell (+150) to be the first offensive lineman drafted

Team to draft Travis Hunter

I’m going to correlate this wager with the Giants trading up to No. 1 for Cam Ward. A trade to one would put the Titans at three and Travis Hunter in Tennessee.

Hunter is the best player in this draft and if you’re passing on a quarterback, he’s the clear player to draft. I believe it’s easier for Hunter to play cornerback full-time and then have a package of offensive plays to get him some snaps on that side of the ball. His value is immense for a team like the Titans who just need better ball players.

The Titans are also not in a rush to get a quarterback with a new general manager. They just have so many holes on the roster, they just need good players. Hunter is that guy.

PICK: Titans (+550) to pick Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

