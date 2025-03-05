National Football League 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: Aidan Hutchinson is early favorite Published Mar. 5, 2025 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX, but fans are already diving into the odds for next season.

Bettors can wager on the next Super Bowl champion, next season's Coach of the Year and other futures markets.

And Defensive Player of the Year is another spot to keep on the radar ahead of next season.

Let's take a look at the early odds for several players at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 5.

2025-26 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

T.J. Watt, Steelers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Myles Garrett, Browns: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Micah Parsons, Cowboys: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Will Anderson Jr., Texans: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nick Bosa, 49ers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Maxx Crosby, Raiders: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jalen Carter, Eagles: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jared Verse, Rams: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Patrick Surtain II, Broncos: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kyle Hamilton, Ravens: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cooper DeJean, Eagles: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Christian Gonzalez, Patriots: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Leonard Williams, Seahawks: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

At +650, Detroit's Hutchinson is the current favorite to be named the Defensive Player of the Year at the end of next season.

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft racked up 12 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season.

Second on the board at +700 is another familiar name in T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh's superstar linebacker already has one piece of DPOY hardware on the shelf, as he won the award in 2021. He was a finalist to win again in 2025 but finished second in voting behind Denver's Patrick Surtain.

Watt finished the 2024-25 NFL season with a league-best six forced fumbles and 11.5 sacks (tied for eighth).

Then, rounding out the top three and tied with Watt is Cleveland's Myles Garrett.

Garrett has been making waves in the media lately after announcing that he wanted to be traded from the Browns.

Like Watt, Garrett was a finalist to receive the award this past season. The defensive end — who's spent his entire year in Cleveland since being selected first in 2017 — recorded 14 sacks last season (second in the NFL) and three forced fumbles (tied for ninth).

Further down the board is reigning DPOY Surtain at +3000 and Philly's Cooper DeJean at +5000.

