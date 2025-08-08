National Football League 2025 NFC South Player Specials: Will Bryce Young Bounce Back in Carolina? Updated Aug. 9, 2025 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The three other NFC South teams will look to buck the Bucs' trend this upcoming year.

How are star players from each NFC South squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

FALCONS

Drake London to score 10+ receiving TDs in the regular season (17 games): +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Bijan Robinson to score 15+ rushing TDs and have 1,500+ rushing yards in the regular season (17 games): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kyle Pitts to break the NFL regular-season tight end receiving yards record (1,417+): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: London set a new career high in receiving TDs last season with nine. In his first two NFL campaigns, he totaled just six combined. Robinson enters Year 3 after a significant sophomore leap — he rushed for 1,456 yards (third in the NFL) and 14 rushing TDs, 10 more scores than his rookie year. Pitts, the 2021 No. 4 overall pick, is still chasing a return to his rookie form, when he posted 1,026 receiving yards. Last season, he tallied 602 yards in 17 games.

SAINTS

Tyler Shough to break the NFL regular-season rookie passing yards record (4,375+): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: It’s a crowded QB room in New Orleans. Rookie Tyler Shough is competing with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting job. Shough, the oldest quarterback in the 2025 draft class at nearly 26 years old, posted a career-high 3,195 passing yards in his final college season at Louisville — his seventh year in college football.

PANTHERS

Chuba Hubbard to score 10+ rushing TDs and have 1,000+ rushing yards in the regular season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Tetairoa McMillan to break the NFL regular-season rookie receiving yards record (1,487): +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bryce Young to break the NFL regular-season QB rushing yards record (1,207+ rush yards): +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

What to know: Hubbard is coming off an impressive campaign, setting career highs with 1,195 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs in 2024. McMillan, a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, played three years at Arizona and posted 1,402 receiving yards in his best collegiate season (2023). Young, meanwhile, hasn’t come close to the QB rushing record — his highest total is 253 yards, which came as a rookie in 2023. He ran for 249 last season.

BUCCANEERS

Mike Evans to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Chris Godwin to score 10+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Haason Reddick to have 10+ sacks in the regular season: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Baker Mayfield to have 4,500+ passing yards in the regular season: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

What to know: Evans is one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers, with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons. Last year, he logged 1,004 receiving yards. Godwin’s career-high for receiving touchdowns came in 2019 (nine). Reddick, now in Tampa Bay, has hit double-digit sacks four times, peaking with 16 in 2022 with the Eagles. Mayfield had his best season in 2024, throwing for a career-high 4,500 yards — his second straight 4,000+ yard campaign.

