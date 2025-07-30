National Football League
2025 NFC North Odds: Lions Favored To Three-Peat In Division
National Football League

2025 NFC North Odds: Lions Favored To Three-Peat In Division

Published Jul. 31, 2025 10:16 a.m. ET

Minnesota went 14-3 last season … and didn't win its division. That's how competitive the NFC North was a year ago. 

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know about the division.

NFC North

Lions: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Packers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Vikings: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Bears: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

What to know: This division is projected to be extremely tight next season. All four teams have won the division at least once over the past seven seasons — Green Bay three times, Detroit twice, and both Chicago and Minnesota once. The Lions have won the last two division titles and are coming off a 15-2 season. Of the previous four NFC North winners, three have not won a game in the playoffs. Detroit lost its dynamic offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach in Chicago. Can he turn Caleb Williams into the division's best QB?

Key addition: As mentioned, the Bears hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach after parting ways with Matt Eberflus. Johnson helped lead Detroit to the league’s highest-scoring offense in 2024 (33.2 points per game) and the Lions were one of two teams to average over 400 yards per game last season (409.5). In 2023, the Lions averaged 394.8 yards (third) and 27.1 points per game (fifth). In other words, offense is his calling card, and it better be. Last season, Chicago was the worst offense in the NFL, finishing last in yards per game (284.6) and 28th in points per game (18.2). 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Brian Schottenheimer Not Happy With Cowboys Fights

2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Brian Schottenheimer Not Happy With Cowboys Fights

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes