National Football League 2025 NFC North Odds: Lions Favored To Three-Peat In Division Published Jul. 31, 2025 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Minnesota went 14-3 last season … and didn't win its division. That's how competitive the NFC North was a year ago.

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know about the division.

NFC North

Lions: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Packers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Vikings: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Bears: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

What to know: This division is projected to be extremely tight next season. All four teams have won the division at least once over the past seven seasons — Green Bay three times, Detroit twice, and both Chicago and Minnesota once. The Lions have won the last two division titles and are coming off a 15-2 season. Of the previous four NFC North winners, three have not won a game in the playoffs. Detroit lost its dynamic offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach in Chicago. Can he turn Caleb Williams into the division's best QB?

Key addition: As mentioned, the Bears hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach after parting ways with Matt Eberflus. Johnson helped lead Detroit to the league’s highest-scoring offense in 2024 (33.2 points per game) and the Lions were one of two teams to average over 400 yards per game last season (409.5). In 2023, the Lions averaged 394.8 yards (third) and 27.1 points per game (fifth). In other words, offense is his calling card, and it better be. Last season, Chicago was the worst offense in the NFL, finishing last in yards per game (284.6) and 28th in points per game (18.2).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share