National Football League
2025 NFC East Odds: Eagles Aim To Defend Division For First Time In 20 Years
National Football League

2025 NFC East Odds: Eagles Aim To Defend Division For First Time In 20 Years

Published Jul. 30, 2025 3:53 p.m. ET

An almost unbelievable streak is currently alive and well in the NFC East.

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 30, as well as what to know about the division.

NFC East

Eagles: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Commanders: +205 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Cowboys: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Giants: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Arguably the wildest and most intriguing division in the NFL on an annual basis, no team has won two NFC East titles in a row since the Eagles won four in a row from 2021 to 2004. From 2005 on, a new team has won it every season. That's 20 years! Philly and Dallas have split the last four titles, and the Eagles are somewhat of a heavy favorite to win the division this year, after winning the Super Bowl last year. 

Key addition: The Giants’ quarterback room felt like the talk of the town this offseason. Tommy DeVito re-signed with the team and Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal, but it was Russell Wilson signing a one-year deal and the Giants drafting rookie QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick that made waves. Wilson has been named the starter, but even with the switch from Daniel Jones, New York is still favored to finish last in the division. Another key addition came in the form of Deebo Samuel joining the receiver room in Washington, giving Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels another enticing target on the outside — assuming the team gets a deal done with Terry McLaurin.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes