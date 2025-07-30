National Football League 2025 NFC East Odds: Eagles Aim To Defend Division For First Time In 20 Years Published Jul. 30, 2025 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

An almost unbelievable streak is currently alive and well in the NFC East.

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 30, as well as what to know about the division.

NFC East

Eagles: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Commanders: +205 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Cowboys: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Giants: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Arguably the wildest and most intriguing division in the NFL on an annual basis, no team has won two NFC East titles in a row since the Eagles won four in a row from 2021 to 2004. From 2005 on, a new team has won it every season. That's 20 years! Philly and Dallas have split the last four titles, and the Eagles are somewhat of a heavy favorite to win the division this year, after winning the Super Bowl last year.

Key addition: The Giants’ quarterback room felt like the talk of the town this offseason. Tommy DeVito re-signed with the team and Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal, but it was Russell Wilson signing a one-year deal and the Giants drafting rookie QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick that made waves. Wilson has been named the starter, but even with the switch from Daniel Jones, New York is still favored to finish last in the division. Another key addition came in the form of Deebo Samuel joining the receiver room in Washington, giving Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels another enticing target on the outside — assuming the team gets a deal done with Terry McLaurin.

