2025 New York Giants Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New York Giants training camp below:
New York Giants Training Camp
- Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 24: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Friday, July 25: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend): 10:00 a.m. ET
- Monday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Friday, August 1: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Saturday, August 2: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Monday, August 4: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 13 (Jets Joint Practice): 10:00 a.m. ET
New York Giants 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Giants at Bills – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Giants vs. Jets – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 21: Giants vs. Patriots – 8:00 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)
New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New York Giants:
- Round 1: Abdul Carter (DE, Penn State)
- Round 1: Jaxson Dart (QB, Ole Miss)
- Round 3: Darius Alexander (CB, Toledo)
- Round 4: Cam Skattebo (RB, Arizona State)
- Round 5: Marcus Mbow (OL, Purdue)
- Round 7: Thomas Fidone (TE, Nebraska)
- Round 7: Korie Black (CB, Oklahoma State)
New York Giants Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Giants:
Fascination
"The Giants will be the latest team to attempt a redshirt rookie season for a first-round quarterback (Jaxson Dart). They also happen to have what appears to be a loaded pass-rush unit with the addition of No. 3 pick Abdul Carter, bringing curiosity about what New York can do in 2025 with a tough schedule. "
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season