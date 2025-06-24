2025 New York Giants Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

National Football League
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New York Giants training camp below:

New York Giants Training Camp

  • Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Wednesday, July 23: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, July 24: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Friday, July 25: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend): 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Monday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, July 29: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, July 31: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Friday, August 1: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, August 2: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Monday, August 4: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 13 (Jets Joint Practice): 10:00 a.m. ET

New York Giants 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New York Giants:

New York Giants Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Giants:

Fascination 

"The Giants will be the latest team to attempt a redshirt rookie season for a first-round quarterback (Jaxson Dart). They also happen to have what appears to be a loaded pass-rush unit with the addition of No. 3 pick Abdul Carter, bringing curiosity about what New York can do in 2025 with a tough schedule. "

