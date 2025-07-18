National Football League 2025 Minnesota Vikings Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on a 14–3 campaign in 2024, finishing second in the NFC North and falling 27–9 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. As Minnesota aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Vikings’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

How will the Vikings do this season?

Carmen Vitali predicts that the Vikings will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Vitali:

"The best thing the Vikings may have done last year is lose to the Lions in the final game of the season. It took them from first place in the division (and having to play a first-place schedule) to the wild-card round, even with 14 wins. That should pay off if young quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggles a bit in his first season, which is why I’ve predicted a bit of a regression from last year. It’s just a reality when you have a first-time signal-caller, especially one coming off injury. In some ways, however, Minnesota has "quarterback-proofed" its team, solidifying every major position on both sides of the ball to make sure it can withstand McCarthy's learning curve. The Vikings also have the benefit of QB whisperer Kevin O’Connell leading McCarthy’s development. If all goes well, this will be O’Connell’s greatest achievement yet, and the Vikings will be vying for the top of the league’s toughest division in 2025."

