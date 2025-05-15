National Football League
2025 Los Angeles Rams Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
Published May. 15, 2025 9:21 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Los Angeles Rams schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Los Angeles Rams Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Houston Texans (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Indianapolis Colts (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 5 (Thu, Oct 2): vs San Francisco 49ers (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)
  • Week 8: BYE WEEK
  • Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs New Orleans Saints (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Detroit Lions (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 16 (Thu, Dec 18): @ Seattle Seahawks (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 17 (Mon, Dec 29): vs Atlanta Falcons (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
  • Week 18 (TBD): @ Arizona Cardinals (Time & TV TBD)

Los Angeles Rams 2025 Record Prediction

Eric D. Williams: Sean McVay’s squad has nine road games this season, but only two against teams that reached the postseason last year. Nagging injuries have slowed frontline players like Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua over the past two years, and those two stars need to stay healthy for the Rams to make a deep playoff run. The addition of veteran receiver Davante Adams and rookie tight end Terance Ferguson should add juice to L.A.’s passing game, and a young defensive front anchored by Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske should take another leap in development in 2025. The Rams have won the NFC West four times in eight seasons and have reached the postseason six times since McVay took over as head coach. They are the team to beat in the division once again. Record Prediction: 12-5

