chargers training camp
2025 Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Published Jun. 26, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Chargers training camp below:

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

  • Site: The Bolt
  • Location: El Segundo, California
  • Reporting date: July 12 (rookies), July 16 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Thursday, July 17: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT
  • Friday, July 18: 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PT
  • Saturday, July 19: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
  • Monday, July 21: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
  • Tuesday, July 22 (Active-Duty & Veterans Exclusive): 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PT
  • Wednesday, July 23 (Season ticket members): 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, July 24 (Season ticket members): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
  • Friday, July 25: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
  • Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend): 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
  • Monday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
  • Tuesday, July 29 (Season ticket members): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
  • Saturday, August 2: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Sunday, August 3 (Family Day): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
  • Monday, August 4: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
  • Tuesday, August 5 (Season ticket members): 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, August 7: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
  • Friday, August 8 (Season ticket members): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Chargers:

Physical 

"Already a run-heavy team with Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have doubled down on that emphasis by drafting UNC’s Omarion Hampton in the first round and signing veteran Najee Harris to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million deal. Both have a bruising running style."

