National Football League 2025 Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Chargers training camp below:

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Site: The Bolt

Location: El Segundo, California

Reporting date: July 12 (rookies), July 16 (veterans)

Jim Harbaugh on Chargers culture, Justin Herbert, AFC West competition | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Training Camp Open Practices

Thursday, July 17 : 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT

Friday, July 18 : 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 19 : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Monday, July 21 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, July 22 (Active-Duty & Veterans Exclusive) : 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PT

Wednesday, July 23 (Season ticket members) : 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, July 24 (Season ticket members) : 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Friday, July 25 : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend) : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Monday, July 28 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, July 29 (Season ticket members) : 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 2 : 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, August 3 (Family Day) : 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Monday, August 4 : 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 5 (Season ticket members) : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 7 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Friday, August 8 (Season ticket members): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Chargers:

Physical

"Already a run-heavy team with Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have doubled down on that emphasis by drafting UNC’s Omarion Hampton in the first round and signing veteran Najee Harris to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million deal. Both have a bruising running style."

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more