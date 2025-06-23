2025 Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Chargers training camp below:
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
- Site: The Bolt
- Location: El Segundo, California
- Reporting date: July 12 (rookies), July 16 (veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Thursday, July 17: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT
- Friday, July 18: 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PT
- Saturday, July 19: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
- Monday, July 21: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, July 22 (Active-Duty & Veterans Exclusive): 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PT
- Wednesday, July 23 (Season ticket members): 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
- Thursday, July 24 (Season ticket members): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
- Friday, July 25: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
- Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend): 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
- Monday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, July 29 (Season ticket members): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
- Saturday, August 2: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
- Sunday, August 3 (Family Day): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
- Monday, August 4: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, August 5 (Season ticket members): 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
- Thursday, August 7: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
- Friday, August 8 (Season ticket members): 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- July 31: Chargers vs. Lions – 8:00 p.m. ET (NBC)
- August 10: Chargers vs. Saints – 4:05 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Chargers at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Chargers at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Los Angeles Chargers:
- Round 1: Omarion Hampton (RB, North Carolina)
- Round 2: Tre Harris (WR, Ole Miss)
- Round 3: Jamaree Caldwell (DT, Oregon)
- Round 4: Kyle Kennard (DE, South Carolina)
- Round 5: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (WR, Auburn)
- Round 5: Oronde Gadsden (TE, Syracuse)
- Round 6: Branson Taylor (OL, Pittsburgh)
- Round 6: R.J. Mickens (S, Clemson)
- Round 7: Trikweze Bridges (S, Florida)
Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Chargers:
Physical
"Already a run-heavy team with Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have doubled down on that emphasis by drafting UNC’s Omarion Hampton in the first round and signing veteran Najee Harris to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million deal. Both have a bruising running style."
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season