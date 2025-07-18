2025 Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to defend their 2024 campaign after finishing 15–2, winning the AFC West, and advancing to Super Bowl LIX before falling 40–22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. As Kansas City aims to return to the Super Bowl in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Chiefs’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Chiefs at Cardinals – 8:00 p.m. ET
- August 15: Chiefs at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Chiefs vs. Bears – 8:20 p.m. ET
How will the Chiefs do this season?
Carmen Vitali predicts that the Chiefs will finish the year at 13-4. Here's Vitali:
"Well, the Chiefs went 15-2 last year despite question marks at offensive tackle and injured skill players. Sure, they lost the Super Bowl, but they got there didn’t they? They also got the first-round bye in the AFC. So now that they’ve fortified their offensive line (even with losing Joe Thuney in a trade with Chicago), plus have a healthier receiver room, I’m supposed to think this season is going to go worse for them? The one thing that did have me dropping their win-loss record from last year is that they have to play not only their division, which should be better this year, but they also face a first-place schedule that includes the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles and, oh yeah, they have the Buffalo Bills thrown in there, too. The good news is they get all of those teams except the Bills at home. The bad news is, those teams all got better this offseason, too."
