2025 Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET
The Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off the 2025 season with a young, dynamic roster and hopes of contending in the AFC South. Here's how their depth chart is shaping up ahead of NFL Week 1.
Indianapolis Colts 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard
- RB: Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson, DJ Giddens
- WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould
- LWR: Michael Pittman, Ashton Dulin
- RWR: Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell
- TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory
- LT: Bernhard Raimann, Jalen Travis
- LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
- C: Tanor Bortolini, Danny Pinter
- RG: Matt Goncalves
- RT: Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta
Should the Colts name Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson as their starting QB? | First Things First
Defense
- LDE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau
- DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
- NT: Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, Eric Johnson
- RDE: Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam
- WLB: Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi
- MLB: Zaire Franklin, Joe Bachie
- NB: Kenny Moore, Mekhi Blackmon
- LCB: Charvarius Ward, Xavien Howard
- SS: Nick Cross, Daniel Scott
- FS: Cam Bynum, Rodney Thomas
- RCB: Jaylon Jones, Johnathan Edwards
Special Teams
- K: Spencer Shrader
- P: Rigoberto Sanchez
- H: Rigoberto Sanchez
- KR: Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin, Tyler Goodson, DJ Giddens
- PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs
- LS: Luke Rhodes
