National Football League
2025 Cleveland Browns Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET
The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with the aim of climbing the AFC North ladder. Here’s how the Browns’ depth chart looks heading into NFL Week 1.
Cleveland Browns 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
- RB: Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson
- WR: Jamari Thrash, DeAndre Carter
- LWR: Cedric Tillman, Gage Larvadain
- RWR: Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond
- TE: David Njoku, Harold Fannin, Blake Whiteheart
- LT: Dawand Jones, KT Leveston
- LG: Joel Bitonio, Teven Jenkins
- C: Ethan Pocic, Luke Wypler
- RG: Wyatt Teller, Zak Zinter
- RT: Jack Conklin, Cornelius Lucas
Greg Jennings on how Shedeur Sanders can shine for Browns, Travis Hunter playing WR-CB | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd
Defense
- LDE: Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire
- DT: Mason Graham, Mike Hall
- NT: Maliek Collins, Shelby Harris, Adin Huntington
- RDE: Myles Garrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cameron Thomas
- WLB: Mohamoud Diabate, Devin Bush, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
- MLB: Carson Schweisinger, Jerome Baker
- NB: Cameron Mitchell, Myles Harden
- LCB: Denzel Ward
- SS: Grant Delpit, Rayshawn Jenkins, Donovan McMillon
- FS: Ronnie Hickman, Damontae Kazee
- RCB: Greg Newsome
Special Teams
- K: Andre Szmyt
- P: Corey Bojorquez
- H: Corey Bojorquez
- KR: DeAndre Carter, Jerome Ford, Gage Larvadain
- PR: DeAndre Carter, Gage Larvadain, Isaiah Bond
- LS: Rex Sunahara
How to watch Bengals vs. Browns in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Item 1 of 3