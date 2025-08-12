National Football League
2025 Chicago Bears Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET
The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 season with fresh momentum, a new-look offense and high hopes for a turnaround. As NFL Week 1 approaches, here’s a breakdown of the Bears’ depth chart across all three phases of the game.
Chicago Bears 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum
- RB: D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai
- WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Luther Burden, Devin Duvernay
- LWR: Rome Odunze, Jahdae Walker
- RWR: DJ Moore
- TE: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe
- LT: Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie
- LG: Joe Thuney
- C: Drew Dalman, Ryan Bates
- RG: Jonah Jackson, Luke Newman
- RT: Darnell Wright, Ozzy Trapilo
Defense
- LDE: Montez Sweat, Daniel Hardy
- DT: Grady Jarrett, Shemar Turner
- NT: Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings, Chris Williams
- RDE: Dayo Odeyingbo, Dominique Robinson
- WLB: T.J. Edwards, Ruben Hyppolite
- MLB: Tremaine Edmunds, Noah Sewell
- NB: Kyler Gordon, Josh Blackwell
- LCB: Tyrique Stevenson, Nick McCloud, Jaylon Jones
- SS: Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens
- FS: Kevin Byard, Elijah Hicks
- RCB: Jaylon Johnson, Nahshon Wright
Special Teams
- K: Cairo Santos
- P: Tory Taylor
- H: Tory Taylor
- KR: Josh Blackwell
- PR: Josh Blackwell
- LS: Scott Daly
