2025 Carolina Panthers Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Carolina Panthers enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s progress after finishing 5–12 in 2024. As Carolina aims to climb back into contention in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Panthers’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Carolina Panthers 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 8: Panthers vs. Browns – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Panthers at Texans – 1 p.m. ET
- August 21: Panthers vs. Steelers – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
How will the Panthers do this season?
Greg Auman predicts that the Panthers will finish the year at 7-10. Here's Auman:
"Carolina went from 2-15 in 2023 to 5-12 in Dave Canales’ first season, struggling to a 1-7 start but improving offensively and rallying around quarterback Bryce Young. Having added a top-tier receiver in rookie Tetairoa McMillan to pair with second-year pro Xavier Legette, can this be a good passing offense? Young has one career 300-yard game in 30 starts, and he’s thrown multiple touchdowns just six times. Carolina should be improved on defense with some underrated free-agency additions, but to take another step forward, the Panthers need Young to actively win games and look more like a No. 1 overall pick with the improved talent around him."
