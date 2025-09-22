National Football League 2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Wins $70k via Early Cash Out of 9-Leg Parlay Published Sep. 22, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors were treated to a wild weekend in NFL Week 3 odds and college football Week 4 odds.

There were upsets and crazy covers and walk-off field-goal wins and field-goal blocks run back for touchdowns and multiple pick-sixes.

In times like those, it pays to know when to quit while you’re ahead. That was certainly the case for a Fanatics Sportsbook customer, who made a prudent business decision and turned $1,000 into more than $70,000.

More on that bet, major wagers and other notable plays in NFL and college football betting.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated.

Parlay Partay

Last week at Fanatics, sometime before the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Thursday night game, a bettor put together a $1,000 nine-leg parlay. The ticket was composed mostly of NFL moneyline plays — meaning the teams selected just needed to win their games — along with a little MLB and some tennis.

The Bills were the biggest favorite on that parlay, at -750. Buffalo got all it could handle before prevailing 31-21. The Washington Commanders had little trouble with the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 41-24. Ditto for the Indianapolis Colts, 41-20 winners over the Tennessee Titans.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers made things much more interesting. Pittsburgh needed a late touchdown to beat New England 21-14.

Tampa Bay, facing the New York Jets, was in one of those aforementioned wild endings. The Jets blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown to take a 27-26 lead with 1:49 remaining. But the Bucs rebounded with a successful field-goal drive to win 29-27.

As all that was unfolding Sunday, Fanatics was increasing its cash-out offer to the bettor, who had eight legs in. The customer could ride it out at +18314 odds — about 183/1 — and hope the Green Bay Packers won, for a profit of $183,140. Or take the cash-out for $70,378.70.

Wisely, the bettor took the cash-out. Green Bay, a 7.5-point road favorite, lost 13-10 on a final-second 55-yard field goal.

Timing is everything, right?

Moneyline Messes

Speaking of the Packers, a Caesars Sports customer put $39,000 on Green Bay moneyline -440, to potentially win $8,863.64. It was a seemingly safe bet, with the Packers a strong favorite.

And although it’s one of those bet-a-lot-to-win-a-little wagers (relatively speaking), you can’t argue with an ROI of 22%.

But it’s only a return on investment if you actually get a return on investment.

With the Packers’ stunning 13-10 loss, the wager was a $39,000 donation to the house.

A couple other moneyline plays on big favorites met a similar fate over the weekend. On Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook, a bettor put $8,000 on Clemson moneyline -850 vs. Syracuse, to win a modest $940.80.

A -850 favorite is a huge favorite. Generally a shoo-in. But Syracuse was having none of it, rolling to a 34-21 road upset.

On the flip side, a DraftKings customer dropped $50,000 on a moneyline underdog Saturday. The bettor took Illinois +210 to upset Indiana.

It’s not as if the Fighting Illini were a long shot. They entered the game ranked ninth in the nation, notably higher than No. 19 Indiana. So it was a potentially good opportunity to win $105,000 (total payout $155,000).

But Indiana took Illinois to the proverbial woodshed, posting a 63-10 blowout.

And on the flip-flip side, an Eagles backer got a huge sweat and a sizable win at Caesars Sports. The customer plunked down $160,000 on Philly moneyline -195 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

L.A. led 26-7 early in the third quarter. Philadelphia rallied to take a 27-26 lead, but was still in position to lose when the Rams lined up for a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Then 336-pound nose tackle Jordan Davis blocked the kick and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Eagles 33, Rams 26. And the bettor pocketed $82,051 in profit (total payout $242,051).

Parlay Partay, Part II

A high-roller at Hard Rock Bet decided to put down a massive $545,000 on a five-leg parlay of heavy favorites. The ticket:

Vanderbilt moneyline -5000 vs. Georgia State.

Notre Dame moneyline -5000 vs. Purdue.

Bills-Dolphins alternate total Over 38.5 (-625).

Bills alternate spread -3 (-476) vs. Dolphins

Saquon Barkley alternate rushing yards total Over 24.5 (-10000).

As Vandy’s odds would suggest, the Commodores rolled 70-21. Ditto for Notre Dame, which won 56-30.

In Bills-Dolphins, the standard total for the Thursday night game was 49.5/50.5. So although Buffalo’s 28-21 win didn’t clear those numbers, it easily eclipsed the alternate 38.5.

And on the standard point spread, the Bills were 11.5-point home favorites. They didn’t beat that spread, but easily beat the -3 alternate number.

Finally, while Barkley didn’t have a big ground game in the Eagles’ 33-26 victory, he still easily cleared 24.5 yards, finishing with 46 yards.

With five hefty favorites, the profit on that half-a-million-dollar-plus bet was $262,036 (total payout $807,036).

Here’s Hoping You Had It

Defensive touchdowns certainly happen, but not with regularity.

Getting one in a game is a nice bonus. Getting two is a huge deal.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Minnesota Vikings were +8000 to score two defensive touchdowns Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did the Vikes get two, but both came from the same player.

Isaiah Rodgers had an 87-yard pick-six in the first quarter, followed by a 66-yard scoop-and-score off a fumble in the second quarter of Minnesota’s 48-10 rout.

If you’d just put 10 bucks on that prop bet, then you’d be sitting on $800 profit. A hundred bucks down would’ve netted $8,000.

Pinpoint Accuracy

You don’t need to win five or six figures to have cause for celebration. I certainly don’t, anyway.

Nor does a FanDuel Sportsbook customer who put a mere $15 on this interesting prop bet: Correct final score of Thursday’s Dolphins-Bills clash.

It was a tight game throughout, with Miami showing a lot of fight. In fact, down 28-21, the Dolphins drove to the Bills’ 21-yard line, poised to score a TD and tie it up, which would’ve ruined that wager.

But Tua Tagovailoa then threw an interception with 3:06 remaining. Buffalo’s ensuing drive ended with a field goal, sealing the 31-21 win.

At hefty odds of +12500 (125/1), that wrapped up a huge ROI win of $1,875 for the bettor.

Much as I enjoy those bet-a-little-to-win-a-lot wagers, I still have to finish with …

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

Big money was flying around in Las Vegas and across the country on NFL Week 3 odds and college football Week 4 odds.

The largest bet of all landed at DraftKings. A customer put a whopping $277,731.30 (yes, 30 cents too) on Bengals-Vikings total Over 41.5 (-115).

It proved to be the no-sweat bet of the week. Minnesota’s output alone exceeded the total, as the Vikings rolled 48-10, giving the bettor a lofty win of $241,505.48 (total payout $519,236.78).

There was also that $160,000 Eagles moneyline bet mentioned above. Other notable major wagers in the NFL, including three six-figure Texans plays that all went wrong:

$218,000 Texans +105 (-109) vs. Jaguars (Caesars). That was an expensive lesson learned. The game was tied at 10 well into the fourth quarter, but Houston gave up a late TD and lost 17-10.

$112,000 Texans +1.5 vs. Jaguars (Caesars). See previous bet.

$100,000 Texans moneyline +105 vs. Jaguars (DraftKings). Yet another donation to the house on Houston.

$50,000 Cowboys moneyline -125 vs. Bears (DraftKings). Dallas got shut out in the second half, losing 31-14.

$50,000 Dolphins +12 vs. Bills (DraftKings). Miami made a game of it, but lost 31-21.

As if all those gut punches weren’t enough, this is easily the bad beat of the week: A $75,000 bet on Rams +4.5 vs. the Eagles, at Caesars Sports.

L.A. blew all of a 26-7 lead, trailing 27-26 in the final minutes. But the Rams were still covering as 4.5-point underdogs, so a $68,181 win was still in sight for the bettor.

That is, until place-kicker Josh Karty’s 44-yard field goal was blocked and returned for a touchdown as time expired.

Eagles 33, Rams 26.

Oof.

Which makes this a good time to remind you that we’re talking about sports betting. It’s gambling. So please keep it reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

