2025 Arizona Cardinals Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Arizona Cardinals schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Arizona Cardinals Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Carolina Panthers (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 4 (Thu, Sep 25): vs Seattle Seahawks (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Tennessee Titans (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Green Bay Packers (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 8: BYE WEEK
- Week 9 (Mon, Nov 3): @ Dallas Cowboys (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs San Francisco 49ers (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Los Angeles Rams (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Atlanta Falcons (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 17 (TBD): @ Cincinnati Bengals (TBD – TBD)
- Week 18 (TBD): @ Los Angeles Rams (TBD – TBD)
Arizona Cardinals 2025 Record Prediction
Eric D. Williams: Arizona’s defense should improve after adding edge rusher Josh Sweat, along with defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Calias Campbell in free agency. The Cardinals also selected six defensive players in the draft, led by first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second round. Tight end Trey McBride deservedly got a lucrative new deal this offseason and is a star in the making. However, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing still needs to figure out how to get the most out of quarterback Kyler Murray and second-year pro Marvin Harrison Jr. With James Conner turning 30 this year, there are concerns about how well the physical running back will hold up. Record Prediction: 7-10
