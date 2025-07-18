National Football League
2025 Arizona Cardinals Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:14 a.m. ET

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s progress after posting an 8-9 record in 2024, yet falling short of a playoff berth. As Arizona aims to take the next step in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Cardinals’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 Preseason Schedule

How will the Cardinals do this season?

Eric D. Williams predicts that the Cardinals will finish the year at 7-10. Here's Williams:

"Arizona’s defense should improve after adding edge rusher Josh Sweat, along with defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Calias Campbell in free agency. The Cardinals also selected six defensive players in the draft, led by first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second round. Tight end Trey McBride deservedly got a lucrative new deal this offseason and is a star in the making. However, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing still needs to figure out how to get the most out of quarterback Kyler Murray and second-year pro Marvin Harrison Jr. With James Conner turning 30 this year, there are concerns about how well the physical running back will hold up."

