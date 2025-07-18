2025 Arizona Cardinals Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s progress after posting an 8-9 record in 2024, yet falling short of a playoff berth. As Arizona aims to take the next step in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Cardinals’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Arizona Cardinals 2025 Preseason Schedule
- August 9: Cardinals vs. Chiefs – 8 p.m. ET
- August 16: Cardinals at Broncos – 9:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 23: Cardinals vs. Raiders – 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Kyler Murray hits Marvin Harrison Jr. on a 12-yard td pass, extending Cardinals' lead over 49ers | NFL Highlights
How will the Cardinals do this season?
Eric D. Williams predicts that the Cardinals will finish the year at 7-10. Here's Williams:
"Arizona’s defense should improve after adding edge rusher Josh Sweat, along with defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Calias Campbell in free agency. The Cardinals also selected six defensive players in the draft, led by first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second round. Tight end Trey McBride deservedly got a lucrative new deal this offseason and is a star in the making. However, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing still needs to figure out how to get the most out of quarterback Kyler Murray and second-year pro Marvin Harrison Jr. With James Conner turning 30 this year, there are concerns about how well the physical running back will hold up."
-
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
-
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Bills' Mounting List of Injuries Grows to 15 Players
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
-
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
-
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
-
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Bills' Mounting List of Injuries Grows to 15 Players
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
-
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open