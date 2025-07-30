National Football League 2025 AFC West Odds: Can Broncos, Chargers Overcome Chiefs? Published Jul. 31, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The AFC as a whole has belonged to the Chiefs for the better part of the last decade, and that also applies to the AFC West.

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know about the division.

AFC West

Chiefs: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Broncos: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Chargers: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Raiders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: The Chiefs have made five of the last six Super Bowls (winning three) and have won the division every year since 2016 — two years before Patrick Mahomes became the starter. That's how dominant the Chiefs have been as a franchise. Prior to that nine-year division streak, the Broncos had won the AFC West five straight years, and heading into this season, Denver is Kansas City's closest competitor according to the odds. Still, K.C. has won 46 of its last 54 AFC West games. What will change this season?

Key addition: Although they are at the bottom of the oddsboard, the Raiders have two big-name additions: quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Smith was great for the Seahawks last season outside of turnovers. He completed 70.4% of his passes for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns. However, he had 15 picks, the second-highest total in his five seasons as a full-time starter in the NFL. Meanwhile, Jeanty was the best running back in college last season and has a case as the best college RB of all-time. The Raiders picked him sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and are hoping he can carry that amateur success into the pro ranks under new head coach Pete Carroll.

