2025 AFC North Player Specials: Can Star QBs Break Records?

The AFC North has added another big name in the backfield.

How are the star players from each AFC North squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

RAVENS

Jaire Alexander to record 3+ defensive interceptions in the regular season: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Lamar Jackson to break the NFL regular-season QB rushing yards record (1,207+): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Derrick Henry to break the NFL regular-season rushing touchdowns record (29+): +8000 (bet $100 to win $810 total)

What to know: Alexander signed a one-year deal with Baltimore this offseason after seven seasons with the Packers. Though he's dealt with injuries, Alexander had two picks in seven games last year and had five in 2022. Jackson set a new quarterback rushing record in 2019, when he rushed for 1,206 yards. He’s led all QBs in rushing in multiple seasons. And Henry, now in his second year with the Ravens, led all running backs in rushing touchdowns last year (16) and has a career-high of 17 set in 2020 with the Titans.

BENGALS

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to each have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Ja'Marr Chase to break the NFL regular season receiving yards record (1,965+): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Joe Burrow to break the NFL regular season passing yards record (5,478+): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

What to know: Chase has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all four of his NFL seasons and led the league with 1,708 yards in 2024. Higgins hasn’t cracked the 1,000-yard mark since 2022, but came close with 911 yards in 12 games last season. Burrow is coming off a remarkable season in which he threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns — both career highs — and was named Comeback Player of the Year.

BROWNS

Myles Garrett to have 15+ sacks in the regular season: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Myles Garrett to have 20+ sacks in the regular season: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Shedeur Sanders to throw for 300+ passing yards in any regular season game: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Shedeur Sanders to throw for 2,000+ passing yards in the regular season: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

What to know: Garrett has recorded at least 14 sacks in each of the past four seasons and has hit double-digit sacks every year aside from his rookie campaign. He had 14 sacks again in 2024. The rookie Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and enters a crowded QB room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards in 13 games at Colorado last season.

STEELERS

DK Metcalf to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Jalen Ramsey to record 3+ defensive interceptions in the regular season: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Aaron Rodgers to have 4,000+ passing yards in the regular season: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Aaron Rodgers to have 30+ passing TDs in the regular season: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

T.J. Watt to break the NFL regular season sacks record (22.75+): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: The Steelers made significant additions this offseason, landing Metcalf, Ramsey and Rodgers. Metcalf has topped 1,000 yards in three of his six NFL seasons and finished with 992 last year. Ramsey, now on his fourth team, has recorded three or more interceptions in five of his nine seasons, including two last year with Miami. Rodgers, now 41, has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 30+ TDs in seven seasons, most recently in 2021. Last year with the Jets, he posted 3,897 yards and 28 TDs. Watt, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, is tied for the single-season sack record (22.5) and had 11.5 sacks in 2024.

