2025 AFC East Odds: Can Bills Maintain Title Streak?
The streak is alive and well in Buffalo.
Which squad is favored to win the AFC East this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know about the division.
AFC East
Bills: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Patriots: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Dolphins: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Jets: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
What to know: Another current AFC division streak is alive, with the Bills having won the last five division titles, after Tom Brady and the Patriots won 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019 and 16 of 17 from 2003 to 2018. But it appears the division has its new Tom Brady in Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP whose Bills have won 24 of their last 29 AFC East matchups. Second on the board is New England, with QB Drake Maye entering his second year, under new head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel. The Jets made changes of their own, hiring former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as head coach and naming Justin Fields the starting QB for 2025.
Key addition: As mentioned, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel takes over in New England after Jerod Mayo was let go following one season. The Patriots finished second to last in the league in total offense in 2024, averaging 291.9 yards per game. Since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020, New England has gone 33-51 and missed the playoffs in four of five seasons. Longtime head coach Bill Belichick left after the 2024 season, having recorded winning records in all but four of his 24 years with the franchise. Enter Vrabel, who took the Titans to the playoffs three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021 as head coach.
