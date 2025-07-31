National Football League
2025 AFC East Odds: Can Bills Maintain Title Streak?
National Football League

2025 AFC East Odds: Can Bills Maintain Title Streak?

Published Jul. 31, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET

The streak is alive and well in Buffalo.

Which squad is favored to win the AFC East this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know about the division.

AFC East

Bills: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Patriots: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Dolphins: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Jets: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

What to know: Another current AFC division streak is alive, with the Bills having won the last five division titles, after Tom Brady and the Patriots won 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019 and 16 of 17 from 2003 to 2018. But it appears the division has its new Tom Brady in Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP whose Bills have won 24 of their last 29 AFC East matchups. Second on the board is New England, with QB Drake Maye entering his second year, under new head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel. The Jets made changes of their own, hiring former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as head coach and naming Justin Fields the starting QB for 2025.

Key addition: As mentioned, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel takes over in New England after Jerod Mayo was let go following one season. The Patriots finished second to last in the league in total offense in 2024, averaging 291.9 yards per game. Since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020, New England has gone 33-51 and missed the playoffs in four of five seasons. Longtime head coach Bill Belichick left after the 2024 season, having recorded winning records in all but four of his 24 years with the franchise. Enter Vrabel, who took the Titans to the playoffs three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021 as head coach. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Jets All-Pro Quinnen Williams Exits With Calf Injury

2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Jets All-Pro Quinnen Williams Exits With Calf Injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes