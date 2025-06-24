National Football League 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board Updated Jun. 24, 2025 6:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It appears Ashton Jeanty is the early favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, with Cameron Ward trailing closely behind.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected the talented running back from Boise State with the No. 6 overall pick, while Ward was chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick.

Which player will claim this prestigious award?

Let's look at the OROY betting board at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 24.

2025-26 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds:

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Cameron Ward, Titans: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Travis Hunter: Jaguars: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Omarion Hampton, Chargers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Shough, Saints: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Quinshon Judkins, Browns: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Shedeur Sanders, Browns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

RJ Harvey, Broncos: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

With +250 odds, Jeanty leads the race early. The Heisman Trophy runner-up finished his final season at Boise State breaking school records for carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29). He was just 27 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ 1988 record of 2,628 yards. Jeanty helped lead the Broncos to the 2024 College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed.

Aside from a successful collegiate career, Jeanty is on track for a strong rookie campaign.

Coach Pete Carroll said, "Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like." "He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that."

Why adding Ashton Jeanty makes the Raiders playoff-bound next season

Second on the board is QB Cam Ward, who also had a significant collegiate career. In his graduate season, Ward set Miami's single-season record for passing yards (4,313) and touchdowns (39). The ACC Player of the Year became the first Heisman Trophy finalist from Miami since 2002, playing a crucial role in leading the Hurricanes to their first 10-win season since 2017. It is no surprise oddsmakers see the No. 1 overall pick as a contender to win the award.

Travis Hunter, Omarion Hampton and Tyler Shough all slot in next at +10000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Although he was drafted in the fifth round, the books view Browns QB Shedeur Sanders as a contender as well, with +2000 odds.

Previous NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winners

2024: Jayden Daniels, Commanders

2023: C.J. Stroud, Texans

2022: Garrett Wilson, Jets

2021: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

2020: Justin Herbert, Chargers

2019: Kyler Murray, Cardinals

2018: Saquon Barkley, Giants

2017: Alvin Kamara, Saints

2016: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

2015: Todd Gurley, Rams

2014: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

