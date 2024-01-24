National Football League
2024 Super Bowl odds: Look-ahead lines for potential Super Bowl LVIII matchups
2024 Super Bowl odds: Look-ahead lines for potential Super Bowl LVIII matchups

Published Jan. 24, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET

Bettors love to look ahead at potential matchups and lines.

This is especially the case when it comes to the NFL Super Bowl LVIII.

While there are still two huge games to be played, and the Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, sportsbooks have already put out look-ahead lines.

You can bet on the matchup ahead of time. For example, if you think the 49ers will face the Ravens, you can bet on that at -110.

Let's look at the odds for the potential Super Bowl LVIII matchups.

Head-to-head Super Bowl Matchups*

49ers vs. Ravens: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
49ers vs. Chiefs: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Lions vs. Ravens: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)
Lions vs. Chiefs: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Point Spread for Possible SB Matchups*

Ravens vs. 49ers (-1.5)
Lions vs. Ravens (-4.5)
49ers (-3) vs. Chiefs 
Lions vs. Chiefs (-3.5)

Point Total for Possible SB Matchups*

49ers (47.5 O/U) vs. Ravens
49ers (46.5 O/U) vs. Chiefs
Ravens (50.5 O/U) vs. Lions
Chiefs (50.5 O/U) vs. Lions

*odds as of 1/24/2024

Currently, the Niners have the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +140, so it's probably not surprising that they're favored in both possible matchups that feature them. 

The Lions — the team with the longest odds to win it all at +850 — are underdogs in both of their possible Super Bowl scenarios.

Which matchup are you predicting for Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

