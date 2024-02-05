National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Should bettors wager on Mahomes and Purdy's legs? Published Feb. 5, 2024 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All eyes will be on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Many bettors will have a vested interest in how many yards and/or touchdown passes Purdy and Mahomes account for in the NFL's championship game, but there's an interesting prop bet available at FanDuel on what Purdy and Mahomes do when they tuck the football and run.

The prop bet offers +150 odds (bet $10 to win $25 total) if the starting quarterbacks combine to run for more than 50 yards.

Purdy's rushing totals this postseason include six carries for 14 yards against Green Bay in the divisional round, and five carries for 48 yards against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game.

Mahomes' rushing totals include two carries for 41 yards against Miami in the wild-card round, six carries for 19 yards against Buffalo in the divisional round, and six carries for 15 yards against Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the Chiefs have to keep Purdy in the pocket.

"He's for real. He makes all the throws, is really, really smart, and then what I didn't know, because I'm not seeing enough of it, is how athletic he is."

"This is another quarterback, when you cover everything back there, he finds a pass rush lane and can take off," he added. "He did that last week and has done it in every playoff game to get positive yards. That puts a lot of strain on us defensively."

Something to keep in mind: If the quarterback does not drop back to pass and is considered to be a runner, his rushing total is affected. Hence, taking a knee is counted as negative rush yards.

Mahomes Over bettors suffered a bad beat in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers because of the rule.

Do you think Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy will combine for Over 50 combined rushing yards? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

