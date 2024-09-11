National Football League 2024 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates Published Sep. 11, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Get ready for another thrilling week of NFL action! As the season heats up, Sunday Night Football continues to deliver exciting matchups. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about SNF games including matchups, times and more.

2024 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule

2024 NFL Sunday Night Football Scores

How can I watch NFL Sunday Night Football?

Sunday Night Football will be available exclusively on NBC this year. You can watch by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports mobile app. All games will also be available to stream on Peacock.

When did the NFL start Sunday Night Football?

Sunday Night Football on NBC has been airing since August 6, 2006. The first streamed SNF game was the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

