National Football League
National Football League
2024 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
Published Sep. 11, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET
Get ready for another thrilling week of NFL action! As the season heats up, Sunday Night Football continues to deliver exciting matchups. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about SNF games including matchups, times and more.
2024 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule
- Week 2 (Sunday, September 15): Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans (8:20 p.m. ET)
ADVERTISEMENT
- Week 3 (Sunday, September 22): Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 4 (Sunday, September 29): Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 5 (Sunday, October 6): Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 6 (Sunday, October 13): Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants (8:20 p.m ET)
- Week 7 (Sunday, October 20): New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 8 (Sunday, October 27): Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 9 (Sunday, November 3): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 10 (Sunday, November 10): Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 11 (Sunday, November 17): Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 12 (Sunday, November 24): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET)
- SNF on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 28): Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 13 (Sunday, December 1): San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 14 (Sunday, December 8): Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 15 (Sunday, December 15): Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 16 (Sunday, December 22): Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 17 (Sunday, December 29): Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Week 18 (Sunday, January 5): TBD
2024 NFL Sunday Night Football Scores
- Week 1: Chiefs 27, Ravens 20
- Week 1: Lions 26, Rams 20 (OT)
How can I watch NFL Sunday Night Football?
Sunday Night Football will be available exclusively on NBC this year. You can watch by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports mobile app. All games will also be available to stream on Peacock.
When did the NFL start Sunday Night Football?
Sunday Night Football on NBC has been airing since August 6, 2006. The first streamed SNF game was the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
share
recommended
-
QB Stock Market Week 2: Is Baker Mayfield actually good?
2024 NFL MVP odds, picks: Patrick Mahomes favored, Aaron Rodgers takes tumble
Body camera video shows officers dragging Dolphins' Tyreek Hill from car
-
Browns QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in civil suit; NFL investigating
Niners rolling over Jets without Christian McCaffrey bad news for rest of NFL
2024 NFL Week 2 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games
-
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs lone favorites; 49ers close behind
Dolphins rally around Tyreek Hill as agent calls for officers to be fired
Why no one crushes hope as quickly as the New York Giants
in this topic
recommended
-
QB Stock Market Week 2: Is Baker Mayfield actually good?
2024 NFL MVP odds, picks: Patrick Mahomes favored, Aaron Rodgers takes tumble
Body camera video shows officers dragging Dolphins' Tyreek Hill from car
-
Browns QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in civil suit; NFL investigating
Niners rolling over Jets without Christian McCaffrey bad news for rest of NFL
2024 NFL Week 2 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games
-
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs lone favorites; 49ers close behind
Dolphins rally around Tyreek Hill as agent calls for officers to be fired
Why no one crushes hope as quickly as the New York Giants