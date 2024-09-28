2024 NFL Week 4 Blazin' 5: Will favorited Eagles, Ravens rule the weekend?
Colin Cowherd is backing several favorites this weekend, despite the fact underdogs have stolen the show so far this NFL season.
Can the Eagles, Ravens and Cardinals all fly high enough to get wins and cover the spread?
Cowherd breaks it all down in this week's installment of the Blazin' 5.
(All times ET)
Sunday, Sept. 29
EAGLES @ BUCCANEERS (+1.5)
1 p.m., FOX
Colin's pick, score prediction: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles win, 30-24)
Colin's thoughts: "The Eagles have the No. 2 offense in the league, and they just went to New Orleans — the loudest place in the league to play — and beat the Saints. Jalen Hurts had 311 yards of offense. The offense isn't the problem; they're turning it over too much. Meanwhile, Tampa's offense, in the last two games, is a disaster on third down and averaging 13 points a game."
RAMS @ BEARS (-3)
1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App
Colin's pick, score prediction: Rams +3 (Rams win, 24-20)
Colin's thoughts: "Chicago's just not well-coached offensively … 31st-ranked rushing offense. This is a coaching-quarterback mismatch. The Bears also have 13 players on the injury list. And the Rams' O-line is getting healthier."
COMMANDERS @ CARDINALS (-3.5)
4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App
Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals -3.5 (Cardinals win, 33-24)
Colin's thoughts: "The Cardinals have the best point differential in the NFL for a losing team. Kyler Murray, this season, is completing almost 69% of his throws. He's got a star receiver, he's got a star running back. He's getting decent protection. This is the time to sell on Washington."
BILLS @ RAVENS (-2.5)
8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Colin's pick, score prediction: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens win, 28-24)
Colin's thoughts: "I love Buffalo, but it's a short week, and this is a very big game for Baltimore. They are a toe-length from beating Kansas City. They hammered Dallas. The Ravens are the No. 1 team in the league in total offense. Their offense is fantastic."
Monday, Sept. 30
SEAHAWKS @ LIONS (-3.5)
8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Colin's pick, score prediction: Seahawks +3.5 (Lions win, 24-23)
Colin's thoughts: "Underdogs have done very well this year. Detroit's good, but they haven't been great this year. And here's the thing for the Seahawks: Geno [Smith] completes passes, and they can run the football. Do you know right now that Jared Goff has more picks than touchdowns? And this defense is just sensational in Seattle."
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2024 NFL Week 4 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Cowboys avoid crisis mode, but Micah Parsons injury is cause for concern
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks jump into Top 5
-
NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in each conference?
Giants' Malik Nabers, Cowboys' Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen top Colin Cowherd's top 10 crunch-time QBs
-
As Tom Brady returns to Tampa, Mike Evans remembers their special connection
Jayden Daniels has taken the NFL by storm ... and he's just getting started
Are Jim Harbaugh's Chargers ready for measuring stick game against Chiefs?
-
2024 NFL Week 4 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Cowboys avoid crisis mode, but Micah Parsons injury is cause for concern
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks jump into Top 5
-
NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in each conference?
Giants' Malik Nabers, Cowboys' Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen top Colin Cowherd's top 10 crunch-time QBs
-
As Tom Brady returns to Tampa, Mike Evans remembers their special connection
Jayden Daniels has taken the NFL by storm ... and he's just getting started
Are Jim Harbaugh's Chargers ready for measuring stick game against Chiefs?