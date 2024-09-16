National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 3: Lines, spreads for all 16 games
2024 NFL odds Week 3: Lines, spreads for all 16 games

Updated Sep. 16, 2024 1:02 a.m. ET

Week 2 of the NFL season is nearly in the books — we've still got a Monday night showdown between the Falcons and Eagles.

After that, we're on to Week 3. 

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the third week of the season is upon us. Odds below are as of September 15th. 

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 3 Odds

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ NEW YORK JETS (8:15 p.m., Amazon)

Point spread: Jets -6.5 (Jets favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Jets -305 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.28 total); Patriots +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
New York Jets
NYJ

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

CHICAGO BEARS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1 (Colts favored to win by 1 point or more, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Colts -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bears -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Indianapolis Colts
IND

NEW YORK GIANTS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Browns -7 (Browns favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Browns -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Giants +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Cleveland Browns
CLE

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by 2.5 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Saints +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
New Orleans Saints
NO

HOUSTON TEXANS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -3 (Texans favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Texans -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Vikings +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by 2.5 points or more, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Chargers +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

DENVER BRONCOS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -7 (Buccaneers favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -325 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Broncos +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Titans -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Packers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Tennessee Titans
TEN

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Panthers +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Dolphins +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

DETROIT LIONS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Lions -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Cardinals +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Rams +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ DALLAS COWBOYS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ravens -1 (Ravens favored to win by 1 point or more, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Cowboys -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ ATLANTA FALCONS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5 (Chiefs favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Falcons +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ BUFFALO BILLS (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -6 (Bills favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Bills -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jaguars +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 11:30 PM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Buffalo Bills
BUF

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (8:15 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by 7.5 points or more, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -360 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.78 total); Commanders +285 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

