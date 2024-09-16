2024 NFL odds Week 3: Lines, spreads for all 16 games
Week 2 of the NFL season is nearly in the books — we've still got a Monday night showdown between the Falcons and Eagles.
After that, we're on to Week 3.
Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the third week of the season is upon us. Odds below are as of September 15th.
(All times ET)
2024 NFL Week 3 Odds
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ NEW YORK JETS (8:15 p.m., Amazon)
Point spread: Jets -6.5 (Jets favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Jets -305 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.28 total); Patriots +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
CHICAGO BEARS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Colts -1 (Colts favored to win by 1 point or more, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Colts -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bears -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
NEW YORK GIANTS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Browns -7 (Browns favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Browns -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Giants +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by 2.5 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Saints +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
HOUSTON TEXANS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Texans -3 (Texans favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Texans -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Vikings +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by 2.5 points or more, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Chargers +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined
DENVER BRONCOS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Buccaneers -7 (Buccaneers favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -325 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Broncos +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Titans -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Packers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
CAROLINA PANTHERS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Panthers +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined
MIAMI DOLPHINS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Dolphins +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
DETROIT LIONS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Lions -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Cardinals +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Rams +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
BALTIMORE RAVENS @ DALLAS COWBOYS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Ravens -1 (Ravens favored to win by 1 point or more, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Cowboys -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ ATLANTA FALCONS (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Chiefs -4.5 (Chiefs favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Falcons +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ BUFFALO BILLS (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Bills -6 (Bills favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Bills -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jaguars +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (8:15 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by 7.5 points or more, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -360 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.78 total); Commanders +285 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
